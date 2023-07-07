Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog made some interesting submissions about his education during an interview on Hello FM

The young musician revealed that he had paused his schooling to pursue music full-time now

He said that he needs to make money because his tertiary education cannot bring in the income that making music does

Ghanaian rapper Yaw Tog is a senior high school graduate after completing his WASSCE certificate exam at the Opoku Ware Senior High School in Kumasi.

Many expected the drill star to further his education as most SHS graduates do, but Yaw Tog reveals that he has other plans.

The young rapper disclosed that he had put his education on hold while he pursues music fully.

During the interview, Yaw Tog explained that he had put his schooling on hold while he searched for money.

According to him, getting a degree cannot sustain him in life, so he must make money before returning to school.

I'm making music. I'm working. University will not pay me. University will never give me money to survive in life. So, I've intentionally planned my life to make money before going to university because if I go right now, what will I use to pay my fees?

