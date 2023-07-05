Rapper Yaw Tog, in an interview with Agyenkwa FM, talked about his charity organization Tog Life Foundation and why he loves to give

The 20-year-old musician said he set up the foundation to help the needy because he believes givers never lack

The rapper's foundation in the past has given books to schools and students from a less privileged background

Rising star Rapper Yaw Tog recently opened up about his philanthropic efforts during an interview with Agyenkwa FM. The 20-year-old artist discussed his charity organization, Tog Life Foundation, and the driving force behind his passion for giving.

In the interview, Yaw Tog revealed that he established the foundation with the primary aim of assisting those in need. He firmly believes in the adage that givers never lack, and his desire to make a positive impact on the lives of others led him to create this charitable initiative.

The Tog Life Foundation has already made significant contributions to the community. One of its notable projects involved providing books to schools and students hailing from less privileged backgrounds. By doing so, Yaw Tog said he aims to promote education and empower young individuals who face socio-economic challenges.

During the interview, the rapper expressed his heartfelt satisfaction in being able to give back. He shared how fulfilling it is for him to witness the positive changes that occur when people lend a helping hand. Yaw Tog mentioned that his commitment to giving was not only driven by a desire to make a difference but also by his strong belief in the power of generosity.

Yaw Tog warms hearts on social media

Many folks were generally impressed with the interview and how maturely Yaw Tog spoke.

dmuchgreater said:

Some of the positive effects going to OWASS brings, that is if only u choose to take the positive values from the school & use it to shape ur life…

odobaby1 commented:

Bless him he’s a wise son

abenasweetheart reacted:

This boy looks matured than his age ❤️

Yaw Tog lists achievements

In a related story, Yaw Tog, in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Agyenkwa FM, said he had achieved certain things folks his age are yet to achieve.

The 20-year-old rapper was thankful to God and how far he has brought him, mentioning achievements he was proud of.

Tog listed his music career, his record label, Tog Life Music and his charity organisation, Tog Life Foundation.

