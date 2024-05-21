Rapper Medikal expressed interest in being a guest on actress Nana Ama McBrown's cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen

He stated that the meal he would love to prepare would be jollof rice and grilled chicken

The video excited many people on social media as they shared their anticipation for when the episode would air

Rapper Medikal pleaded with actress Nana Ama McBrown to feature him on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

Medikal to feature on McBrown's Kitchen

On Onua Showtime with McBrown, Medikal had a phone interview with Nana Ama McBrown, during which he expressed his interest in being a guest on her cooking show, McBrown's Kitchen.

Medikal bragged about his cooking skills and noted that he wanted to cook a delicious meal of jollof rice and chicken for her on the show.

The Empress told him that she and the McBrown's Kitchen team were modifying things on the show and that she would reach out to him in the coming days.

Below is a video of Medikal pleading with McBrown to feature him on mcBrown's Kitchen.

Reactions as Medikal pleaded with Nana Ama McBrown to bring him to McBrown's Kitchen as a guest

The video excited many people on social media as they anticipated the day Medikal would show up as a guest on McBrown's Kitchen. Below are the reactions to the video on Onua TV's Instagram:

call_me_akushika said:

Hmm some ppl chop stray bullet

nanaadjoaaduafriyie said:

❤️❤️❤️I’m beginning to like MDK

i._o._darko said:

Eii Nana with stray bullet

ani_blinks_ said:

@amgmedikal is so lovely ❤I like him already

mildredmensah85 said:

@thosecalledcelebss is the akutia girl u or utv

sandybaby.ae said:

I didn't know Medikal was full of humour...

mak_kete said:

Der norrr stray bullet hits eeeiii who the cap fits.

phillymaame said:

Some ppl also wanna do cooking show, the shade . See how comfortable MDK was talking on the show? Love Nana Ama McBrown.

aj_spicy said:

Nana Wuny3 oostray bullet paaa nie

Reactions as Medikal dropped an emotional song about his messy divorce from Fella

YEN.com.gh reported that celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal dropped a new song on May 21, 2024, telling the story of his messy divorce from his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui.

The song titled My Story talked about how brokenhearted he was, about the time Fella called the police on him, among other things.

The song got many people emotional as they shared words of encouragement with him in the comments.

