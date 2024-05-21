The coalition of Concerned Nurses and Midwives Trainees has raised more concerns about allowances owed them

Though GH¢177 million was released to settle the trainees, the group said more money is needed

The group explained that the recently released GH¢177 million covers only 11.5% of the total arrears

The coalition of Concerned Nurses and Midwives Trainees has said allowances paid to trainees after Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's assurances on May 14, 2024, are inadequate.

Though Bawumia said GH¢177 million would be released to settle the trainees, the group, in a statement, said the total arrears amount to significantly more.

Bawumi said the controller General will release GH¢177 million to the Health Ministry to settle the arrears.

The statement added, “The government’s failure to address these arrears comprehensively continues to burden our future healthcare professionals."

In addition, it said 30 percent of the trainees, approximately 17,430 students, have never received any allowances.

For example, its said allowances owed its members amounted to GH¢209.16 million.

Therefore, the coalition called on the government to fulfil its promises and promptly clear all arrears.

Sammi Awuku assures trainee nurses and teachers.

Earlier, a campaign aide to the New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Sammi Awuku, assured trainee nurses and teachers that the government will not abolish their allowances despite the country's harsh economic conditions.

He acknowledged that the government was suffering from financial constraints, among other fiscal challenges, due to the ongoing International Monetary Fund programme and the Cedi’s free fall on the foreign exchange market.

He noted, however, that despite the constraints, the government was determined to ensure that the allowances were paid because they were significant in bolstering the education and training of teachers and nurses in the country.

This comes after protests from trainee nurses and teachers following delays in the payment of their allowances.

The National Lottery Authority boss urged the trainees to remain patient as the government worked to resolve their arrears.

He also assured them that Bawumia would continue to maintain the allowances if he were elected in the upcoming December 7 elections.

Ghana warned about exodus of nurses

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana has been warned about the vast number of annual flights of Ghanaian nurses to the UK and the US.

The International Council of Nurses told the BBC that Ghana's health system could pay a great price in the coming years if the situation persists.

According to the ICN, Ghanaian patients are most at risk from the situation triggered by poor working conditions for health workers in Ghana.

