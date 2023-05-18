Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown become very emotional in last week's Onua Showtime episode

McBrown could not hold back her tears after hearing how two University of Ghana students lost their eyesight

The Empress applauded them for persevering through college and advised them to keep pushing towards the achievement of their dreams

Ghanaian TV personality Nana Ama McBrown hosted a touching episode on her new show, Onua Showtime.

The stories of how Eritten Gyawu and Jennifer Dede became visually impaired at a young age turned the whole studio into a sombre mood.

Mr Gyawu lost his sight in his teens, while Ms Dede became blind just before she started puberty.

Eritten Gyawu narrated how his passion for a game turned into a lifelong nightmare.

When I was young, I loved to play football. One day I was playing football at school and tried to head the ball. It hit my upper eyelid. Since then, I couldn't see correctly. I was taken to many places, including hospitals, but I gradually lost sight.

Although blind, he is currently a Level 400 software engineer student at the University of Ghana.

Jennifer Dede's story has a lot of twists because she lost her eyesight despite early detection and successful surgeries.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to McBrown shedding tears on Onua Showtime

The studio was as quiet as a graveyard with a few wet eyes as they listened to Eritten Gyawu and Jennifer Dede's narratives.

Patience Boafo wrote:

As a social worker myself, I applaud you Jennifer

Philip Kumah Junior commented:

Wooow!! There is no excuse!!

Patience Boafo added:

Sorry to hear Eritten and Jennifer's story however I'm surprised Neurosurgeons and ophthalmologists in Ghana couldn't help save their sights. Maybe they might have had a problem with their occipital lobes in the brain region, affecting the optical nerves. Erriten/Jennifer don't give up. Keep on seeking knowledge and reach out to health charities for support. Inspiring stories

