Celebrated Ghanaian rapper Medikal dropped a new song on May 21, 2024, telling the story about his messy divorce from his estranged wife and actress Fella Makafui

The song titled My Story talked about how brokenhearted he was, about the time Fella called the police on him, among other things

The song got many people emotional as they shared words of encouragement with him in the comments

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian rapper Medikal has released a new song telling his side of the story about his messy divorce from actress and estranged wife Fella Makafui.

Medikal and Fella Makafui in photos. Image Credit: @amgmedikal and @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Medikal dropped a new song about his divorce from Fella Makafui

In the song titled My Story, Medikal talked about the time when Fella Makafui called the police on him one evening.

Medikal talked about being heartbroken and shattered as he screamed out in pain in the part of the song where he said people were tearing his liver and his body apart.

The Scarface hitmaker gave thanks to God for holding him down during these challenging times.

Below is a snippet video of Medikal's song titled My Story.

Reactions to Medikal's new song

Many people in the comment section talked about how brokenhearted Medikal is as they paid critical attention to the lyrics of the song. Others

sabato_felix said:

Be strong bro..... Don't let them win over you

am_juneveriown said:

Awwwww broken heart catch the guy

4deezy_king said:

Medikal has never been the same ever since he became friends with Shatta Wale

a.i_mandate said:

Slow the gentleman is going through a lot. #MDK

mcleargh said:

It's sad but chale broken heart songs always hit differently ✌️

ama_agyeiwaa89 said:

This issue eeerh … it is as simple as ABC D.. Medikal is still in love with his wife .. they just need an alone time to settle their differences… however there is a 3rd party who is lurking in their home making it difficult for them to communicate … enaaa that

crentsil38 said:

They can still work things out I pray, the guy is going through a lot, they shd just get rid of the Bless girl, third party in marriage is a no no.

"She dey be": Photos of Fella's cousin Bless surface amid divorce saga

YEN.com.gh reported that pictures of the supposed cousin of actress Fella Makafui, Bless, have surfaced on the internet amid the divorce saga with rapper Medikal.

The reason Bless' name emerged was because Medikal alleged that she had seen his rawness, and her presence in their home bothered him.

Many people accused Bless of creating problems in the marital home of the Ghanaian celebrity couple, while others admired how gorgeous she looked in the pictures.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh