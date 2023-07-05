Yaw Tog, in an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Agyenkwa FM, said he had achieved certain things folks his age are yet to achieve

The 20-year-old rapper was thankful to God and how far he has brought him, mentioning achievements he was proud of

Tog listed his music career, his record label, Tog Life Music and his charity organisation, Tog Life Foundation

Talented 20-year-old rapper Yaw Tog shared his gratitude for the accomplishments he has achieved at his young age during an interview with Kumasi-based radio station Agyenkwa FM. Expressing his thankfulness to God, he highlighted several achievements that set him apart from others his age.

In the interview, Yaw Tog proudly mentioned his flourishing music career as one of his notable achievements. With his unique style and lyrical prowess, he has managed to captivate audiences both in Ghana and internationally. Songs like Sore have earned him a dedicated fan base and widespread recognition in the music industry.

In addition to his success as an artist, Yaw Tog also mentioned his record label, Tog Life Music, as a significant accomplishment.

To add to the list, Yaw Tog spoke about the establishment of his Tog Life Foundation, a charity organization close to his heart. He said this initiative reflects his desire to give back to society and make a positive impact on the lives of others. The foundation aims to support underprivileged individuals and communities, focusing on education, healthcare, and various social causes.

What impressed many Ghanaians was Yaw Tog's deliberate omission of material possessions in his list of achievements. Instead, he emphasized the importance of personal growth, creativity, and his commitment to making a difference in the world.

Yaw Tog's maturity wins hearts

hajiaamamaboafo commented:

Wow. This boy is sensible and intelligent.

i_am_nanakwame reacted:

Very goood of him not mentioning any material things

annie_the_gem said:

Very matured and I like the answers.

Medikal brags about achievements

In a similar story, Ghanaian rapper, Medikal, proudly boasted about being the highest-paid rapper in Ghana.

He confidently stated that he owned two houses and had plans to build a third one that year.

In a snap, the hitmaker of the popular song 'Omo Ada' urged Ghanaians to never give up on themselves and always remember their humble beginnings.

