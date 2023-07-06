A video of James Lutterodt's dad speaking about the passing of his son has left many people in sorrow

Philip Lutterodt revealed that his son opened up to him regarding certain things that happened when he was on campus

He also denied the claim that he was financially unstable to pay the medical bills of the Ketasco old student after realising he was sick

Philip Dogbeda Lutterodt, the father of James Lutterodt, has disclosed that his son shared vital information regarding his ailment prior to his passing.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page of Citi 97.3 FM, the grieving dad, who looked visibly sad, stated that the information included certain things that happened to him while he was on campus.

Dad reveals certain things the NSMQ star told him when he fell ill Photo credit: @Citi 97.3 FM @GTV Ghana/Facebook

He, however, refused to go into detail about the things his son told him, adding that he would speak on it in due course.

"He himself later gave out some information pertaining to what was happening to him and what happened when in the school. Some things are being reserved for now".

He made this disclosure when he clarified the assertion that the family was not in a good financial position to take care of the NSMQ star and University of Ghana student when they first discovered that he was sick.

Mr Lutterodt said he personally ensured that his son began the treatment process as soon as he realised that he wasn't feeling unwell.

"The moment I realised there was something wrong with him, I didn't waste much time, I didn't waste much time at all, we started attending to his health."

Watch the video

Netizens console Philip Lutterodt

Ghanaians who watched the video expressed their condolences to Mr Philip Lutteodr and his family on their loss.

Irene Akenteng stated:

Oh, my deepest condolence to the entire family. May he rest well in the Lord's bosom. It is very sad, but stay strong

Helena Eshun commented:

Have my condolences Sir. Jimmy you have fought a good fight. Rest peacefully son.

Ognadou Cedrick added:

Hmmmm.. This is very sad oooo. What wrong will someone do you for you to be that wicked to your fellow human being.

Dad reacts to the alleged viral video of his son

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mr Lutterodt revealed that the viral video which showed someone vomiting blood did not feature his son.

Rather, he clarified that James Lutterodt struggled with breathing difficulties.

"As a father, it hasn’t been easy. I noticed something was wrong with him when he came on vacation in April [2023]. I promptly started attending to his health concerns and we conducted numerous tests to determine the cause of his illness until he passed away yesterday morning," Mr. Lutterodt said.

Source: YEN.com.gh