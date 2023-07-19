Ghanaian comedian and actor Ras Nene got many people gushing over his looks when he dropped a photo of him dressed in a casual outfit

He asked his followers how many likes he would get for the gorgeous photo and why they liked him

Many people talked about his craft and how much of a funny comedian he is

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Akabenezer, aka Ras Nene, shared a lovely photo of himself looking dapper in his outfit.

Ras Nene looks dapper in outfits. Image Credit: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Details of Ras Nene's outfit

In the photo, Ras Nene was spotted in a grey pair of sweat shorts with a black short-sleeved T-shirt.

To style up his look, he covered his hair with a cap he wore backwards.

Leaning on the short wall, he held his iPhone in one hand and a black and white patterned handkerchief in the other.

Captioning the post, Dr Likee, as he is affectionately called, asked his ardent Instagram followers how many likes he would get for dropping a handsome photo.

He also asked them to like the post and comment about why they liked him.

"How many Likes…? 1. Like the picture 2. Leave your Comments; Why you like me ," Dr Likee wrote in the caption.

Below is a photo of Ras Nene looking dapper in his outfit.

Ghanaians tell Ras Nene what they love about him

Ras Nene's ardent fans told him how much they love his comedy skits and that he is one of the funniest comedians they know.

Many others called him the GOAT, meaning the Greatest Of All TIme, when it comes to comedy in Ghana.

miss_amponsah_ said:

I don’t like you ,I love you ,you took away my depression with your skits ….Thank you

swalelee stated:

It has always been great and fun watching your videos. I love it all ❤️

pretty.badman comemnted:

You’re interesting to watch always

gyallykrene stated:

My dad is super talented. I love you and God bless you

3rd_stanley commented:

The BOSS HIMSELF ODOGWU

ashango_babies_ said:

Fada of all nations ❤️❤️

dr._asap said:

GOAT

Source: YEN.com.gh