Ghanaian actor Dr Likee has been honoured by an artist who has made cartoon portraits of the actor

The comedian shared photos of the beautiful artworks on his Instagram page, appreciating the masterpiece

His fans reacted to the photo with excitement as they guessed the movies his cartoons reflected

Ghanaian actor and YouTuber Dr Likee, known privately as Ebenezer Akwesi Antwi, has shared cartoon images of himself on social media.

The images which mimicked some funny scenes in the actor's popular movies have garnered reactions from his followers.

Fan honours Dr Likee's hard work with cartoon portraits Photo credit: @sarboat

Source: Instagram

Dr Likee entertained his fans by sharing funny-looking cartoon portraits which have got thousands of reactions from his fans.

The talented entertainer, known for his hilarious short films, was appreciated by an artist, Sarboat, who acknowledged him for his exceptional work, capturing his popular funny gestures with remarkable precision.

The cartoon portraits he shared on Instagram perfectly captured his distinct mannerisms and humorous expressions in popular movies like Akashaolin Soccer, a rendition of the popular Shaolin Soccer movie.

See photos of Dr Likee's cartoon portraits below:

Dr Likee's image gets printed on a bus in the UK

Dr Likee's hard work has been recognised in Ghana and beyond. His cartoon portrait honour is not the only good news he has received and shared with his fans.

Ghanaians were thrilled to see Ras Nene's image in a video that was seen on a bus in the UK.

Many people expressed their joy at the amazing accomplishment and were pleased to see how far the actor had come.

Some Ghanaians reacted to Dr Likee's cartoon photos

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, laughing at the funny gestures and guessing the names of the movies in which he looked like the artworks.

richardcoffie41 commented:

Eyyyy as3m oooo

isemmanuel88 commented:

David and Goliath Akashaolin @official_ras_nene

wanlov commented:

Apocalypto & Hwoalin Sucker

ibra_.y commented:

Aka and the angry birds

Sumsum Ahuofedua praised Dr Likee for inspiring other talents

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that according to Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofedua, Dr Likee is an actor who has developed a number of excellent actors.

He continued by saying that considering how he has helped people and impacted the entertainment business, Dr Likee's period of being a celebrated celebrity has been astounding.

