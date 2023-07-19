A video of a physically challenged man digging a sewer hole despite his condition has triggered emotions

In the footage, the man with one leg was attired in worn-out clothes as he vigorously went about his hustle

The clip has been viewed numerous times, with some people asking how they can assist in alleviating his pain

A touching video of a physically challenged man digging a manhole despite his situation has sparked the emotions of netizens on social media.

It is unclear who tasked him to dig the hole to earn something to live on, but the video has been viewed many times.

Physically challenged man painfully digs a manhole. Photo credit: hypemasters.

Source: Instagram

Online user prays for him

Instagram user Hypemasters posted the footage on his vibrant account, where he prayed for God to bless the physically challenged man.

''A physically challenged man digging manhole for a living, God bless his hustle. May his helper locate him,'' he captioned the video.

More than 700 people have seen the clip, which had received more than 20 comments at the time of this publication.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the video of the physically challenged man

Many people were moved by the sight of a man digging a manhole despite being physically handicapped.

Adjoa_nyarko posted:

How can I help him, please? Anybody has his information, please

William_black233 commented:

Location.

Kwakuvirgo reacted:

The system needs to be fixed like it was some country he dey nanka.

Os_so_dangerousss said:

People suffer in this life smh.

Shinell_11 commented:

Eii, when will he finish digging... omo na 365 days o.

Tracynyamador said:

Who is he? I want to help him if. Can you get me his contact, please?

1wwh_rrbb commented:

Forever grateful to GOD .

Kingbossosnr said:

God bless his hustle.

Baron__raj reacted:

In his condition, he still dey work, those with 2 long-standing legs and 2 long hands should come and give me the tangible reason why they enjoy begging in traffic.

Disabled woman gets help

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a physically challenged Ghanaian widow, Beatrice, received keys to her own house thanks to the philanthropist Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa.

The 38-year-old widow, who recently lost his son, garnered attention after the philanthropist posted about her plight on social media.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Etwereso Mabaawa Hemaa detailed the heart-wrenching situation of the physically challenged woman.

