Ghanaian actor C Confion praised Dr Likee for organising a surprise trip to Dubai for him

The young talented actor and YouTuber revealed that Likee had been an integral part of his success and was highly indebted to him

Some Ghanaians reacted to the video with praise and admiration for the actor for his contribution to the success of many YouTubers and young actors

Ghanaian comedian and emerging actor C Confion known privately as Bright, has said that Dr Likee organised a surprise trip to Dubai for him without his knowledge. He detailed that he was overwhelmed by the magnanimous gesture by the actor.

In an interview with Poleenoo TV on YouTube, C Confion revealed that he was ignorant of the surprise Dr Likee and his team were organising for him.

The young talent revealed that the surprise allowed him to spend a short but memorable time in the bustling city of Dubai.

The actor detailed that Dr Likee, the entertaining actor and one Mr Abeka, had paid for his trip expenses and requested his passport though he was not informed.

C Confion, who had praised Dr Likee for impacting his life by taking him off the streets and from some immoral behaviours, expressed gratitude to Dr Likee for his influence in his life and career.

Watch the video of C Confion talking about his surprise trip organised by Dr Likee below

Some Ghanaians reacted to C Confion's revelation about his Dubai trip funded by Dr Likee

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video as they praised C Confion's acting skills. Others praised Dr Likee for his influence on young actors.

@yaadufie6702 commented:

I always watch Dr likee's group because you make me happy and l always see maturity in all of you.

@otisowusu4388 commented:

God bless the team of Dr Likee

@frederickmensah1967 commented:

The Dr Likee camp is now an institution. We don’t want the institution to collapse as Kumawood did

Sumsum hails Dr Likee for producing other actors and making them famous

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian actor Sumsum has said that Dr Likee had spawned a number of excellent actors.

He continued by saying that considering how he has helped people and impacted the entertainment business, Dr Likee's brief ascent in the entertainment industry has been astounding.

