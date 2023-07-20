Ghanaian comic actor Ras Nene is set to release another powerful rib-cracking skit just from the looks of his costume

Previews from the incoming skit showed Ras Nene in a bejewelled bra with a long wig

His girly mannerisms elicited laughs from followers in the comment section

Kumawood actor Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, also known as Ras Nene or Dr Likee, displayed his originality with another attractive costume after his trail-blazing Adam and Eve wardrobe.

Ras Nene always infuses his comedy with his authentic ensembles that channels his comical side.

The comedian is working on another skit, and judging from his costume, there is no doubt that it will be rib-tickling.

In the video Ras Nene uploaded on his TikTok, he was seated in a high chair while a lady from the hair department worked on his lace frontal wig, which was laid sweetly with baby hairs on full display.

Another exciting attraction from the video was his costume. The comic actor wore a black bra decorated with sparkly stones that caught and reflected light.

Peeps react to Ras Nene the slayking and hail him for his originality

Ras Nene's videos are always a delight to watch, and the comment section proves it. The comic actor always finds ingenious ways to entertain his fans.

Nana Adowa commented:

I’m in love .

Farrow blay commented:

Slayking .

Nene Kumah commented:

My mentor.

Divinitygh commented:

Eii

Ras Nene reveals why he features new acts in his skits, peeps wowed by message

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Akabenezer's reason for pushing new faces in his videos.

According to the Ghanaian comedian, he likes to promote upcoming talents because he can't do everything by himself. He noted that he was just one man who did not possess all the talents in the world.

He told ZionFelix that there were roles that others could execute better than him, so he gave them the opportunity to shine too.

Ras Nene has brought stars like Seniorman Layla, Pilato GH, Kyekyeku, and Ama Tundra into the limelight.

Source: YEN.com.gh