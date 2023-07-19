Kodak and Bella, a couple from the TV3 reality show Perfect Match Xtra, were gifted a giant cheque by their staunch fans

According to the fans, they wanted to show their appreciation and love to the couple

Many Ghanaians on social media were not pleased with the gesture as they posed many questions about it in the comments

Housemates of the just-ended reality show Perfect Match Xtra, Kodak and Bella, were surprised by their fans with a giant cheque.

Fans presenting the GH¢50k giant cheque to Perfect Match Xtra ex-housemates Kobella. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Kodak and Bella receive giant cheque from fans

In the video, the reality stars Kodak and Bella were cuddled in each other's arms as their die-hard fans unveiled the amount on the giant cheque.

Bella shouted in surprise as Kodak clapped when the cheque was turned to reveal the amount, which was GH¢50,000.

A spokesperson of the fanbase said that they wanted to give this token to show how much they loved the couple.

Below is a video of fans presenting the giant cheque to Kobella.

Ghanaians react to the video of fans gifting Kobella GH¢50k

The video sparked diverse opinions from fans of the reality show as they stated that it was fake and that they were showing off.

Others questioned why the staunch Kobella fans did not use the funds to vote for the couple to stay in the competition.

dicta_bright said:

The funny thing is, the person they are in competition with isn't in competition with them

efeluv commented:

This twothere is zero connection!!! Body language don’t lie

phidelofficial said:

Gralino all the wayour blood is still blue .dem dey lie

mays_sprakle_makeup remarked:

Congratulations to Kobella ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ and to those who are commenting on necessary comment here stop being bitter about someone's happiness so that's great things can happen to you too

eosei060 opined:

Fake life is very serious

felixdoel6 said:

The fans should have used that money to vote for them to win. Shame

princearthur4u

It’s all fake … na package, don’t fall for it … they are doing dis cause Gralino received 10,000gh from their fans … How come dey couldn’t vote for u to secure even 10%‍♂️? In de final analysis, it’s 92.32% : 6.69 % movement levels !

heisrogerr stated:

Use me as Mtcheww button

truelove_asantewaa1 said:

U see wat we can do ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ kobella forever

