Kumawood star and skit maker Ras Nene, a.k.a. Dr Likee, and his crew have travelled to Nigeria for a video shoot

A video has popped up showing Dr Likee and his crew hanging out with legendary Nigerian actor Livinus Nnochiri and other Nollywood actors

After being introduced, Ras Nene addressed the group in English language and won himself some admirers

Kumawood actor Ras Nene, known in private life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi, has entered Nigeria with his craft.

Ras Nene, popularly known as Dr Likee or Aka Ebenezer, flew with his crew to Nigeria, and they have already started work.

A video of Dr Likee sighted online showed him and his crew inside a room with Nollywood legend Livinus Nnochiri and others.

Dr Likee and his crew are in Nigeria for a shoot Photo source: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

In the video, one of the Nollywood legends got and started dancing and singing to some applauds from those present.

Dr Likee speaks English with Nollywood stars

Later, Dr Likee got up and started addressing the Nigerian actors and his crew members.

Interestingly, the famous skit maker had to communicate in English language, unlike in his usual video where he speaks Twi and other Ghanaian languages.

"First of course, thank you for everybody. When you talk about Nigeria and Ghana, we are all the same people. So we came here, just a visit, just acting, just everything. Nigeria is my home. I love Nigeria. I have Nigeria more friends...," he said to giggles and laughter in the room.

Video of Ras Nene (Dr Likee) in Nigeria excites his fans

The video fo Dr Likee and his crew in Nigeria has stirred reactions online. While many praised Likee for his efforts, others made fun of his English.

jsphessah said:

First of cos ampa

queen_awisiwa said:

Those who didn't understand the answer to Likee's question, he just meant he's not renting but he's a landlord himself

laughter_like_medicine said:

In the beginning, they taught these guys were just joking. Now see where they are

kwesiokawa said:

Dr likeee is doing miracles in this movie industry charleeeee they are taking it another level wow so proud

talk.withhelen said:

this is too beautiful, Acka go higher and higher. Proud of you

Source: YEN.com.gh