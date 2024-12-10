John Dumelo's Wife Thanks Voters In Ayawaso West Wuogun Constituency After Election Victory
- Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo has a new title after her husband won the Ayawaso West Wuogun parliamentary seat
- The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a white outfit and ponytail as she gave her thankful message on Instagram
- Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's wife after her message trended on social media
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo Esq. has congratulated her husband, John Dumelo, after becoming an MP for Ayawaso West Wuogun.
This is the second time the actor-turned-politician contested on the NDC ticket after losing to the NPP's Lydia Alhassan four years earlier.
During his campaign in 2020, Dumelo secured 37,778 votes, while the incumbent MP secured 39,851 votes to claim her seat in the House.
After a massive door-to-door campaign and support from family and friends in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, the award-winning actor defeated NPP's Lydia Alhassan in the 2024 elections.
John Dumelo's wife has expressed her gratitude to the people of the Ayawaso West Wuogun for trusting her husband to bring developmental projects to the constituency in the next four years.
Mahama and his family watch the EC announce the final election results, video trends: "Beautiful family"
John Dumelo's wife causes a stir online
Ghanaians have reacted to John Dumelo's wife's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their comments.
_missnettie stated:
"Shwer ni fer!. Mrs Dumelo wo ye gigging watch 🔥🔥🙌Oyerepa!."
official_matil_braidsdallas stated:
"You and your husband put in the work and effort to mobilise voters, which paid off. Very well deserved. Congratulations Ghana 🇬🇭."
derry_onpoint stated:
"My wooooowwwwwww !!!!!!!!!".
agbenucan.do stated:
"We did it, Counsel!! All AWW polling agents and branch executives are humbled to mention that this victory was the doing of the Lord. He honoured our efforts."
zakari.mariam stated:
"Your hard work paid off, Mrs...I love you for no reason❤️❤️😍😍😍."
keziah_gh stated:
"My incoming First Lady 🎊💥❤️ Congratulations 🥰."
sel3870 stated:
"Please pray for him and always advise him because he has the potential to become president. God be with you."
im_princess_aaris stated:
"See as the first lady fits you 😍."
_belmundiofficial stated:
"Yahhhhhhhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏❤️❤️❤️".
oseitiana stated:
"We dey for you, 3y3 zuuu."
afua_s.a stated:
"Congratulations to your Husband 🙌👏 honourable Wife😍."
egyiriba_lysis stated:
"I hope you won’t stop greeting us whenever you see us; 4yrs isn’t far from Kraai. Anyways, congratulations 🎉."
Watch the video below:
John Dumelo's wife spotted with NDC supporters
John Dumelo's wife also looked elegant in a customised NDC tee and black pants as she engaged in a door-to-door campaign with her team before the 2024 elections.
Check out the photos below:
Celebrity MPs-elect joining Ghana's Parliament
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some new faces who were elected members of parliament in the 2024 Ghana elections.
Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo won over the incumbent MP, Madame Lydia Alhansan, by a significant margin.
After months of campaigning, some social media users have congratulated these celebrities on earning a chance as MPs.
Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Portia Arthur (Entertainment Editor) Portia Arthur holds a BA in publishing from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (2013). She worked as a Lifestyle editor for Pulse.com.gh for 5 years. She has worked with celebrities and footballers in image consultancy and management. She started for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is currently the fashion editor at Yen.com.gh. She has completed Google News Intiative News Labs courses and Advanced Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting fighting misinformation. She can be reached via email: portia.arthur@yen.com.gh