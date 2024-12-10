Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo has a new title after her husband won the Ayawaso West Wuogun parliamentary seat

The mother-of-two looked gorgeous in a white outfit and ponytail as she gave her thankful message on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on John Dumelo's wife after her message trended on social media

Ghanaian lawyer Gifty Dumelo Esq. has congratulated her husband, John Dumelo, after becoming an MP for Ayawaso West Wuogun.

This is the second time the actor-turned-politician contested on the NDC ticket after losing to the NPP's Lydia Alhassan four years earlier.

During his campaign in 2020, Dumelo secured 37,778 votes, while the incumbent MP secured 39,851 votes to claim her seat in the House.

Gifty Dumelo has thanked the people of Ayawaso West Wuogun for voting for her husband John Dumelo to become an MP. Photo credit: @missgeeonly.

After a massive door-to-door campaign and support from family and friends in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, the award-winning actor defeated NPP's Lydia Alhassan in the 2024 elections.

John Dumelo's wife has expressed her gratitude to the people of the Ayawaso West Wuogun for trusting her husband to bring developmental projects to the constituency in the next four years.

John Dumelo's wife causes a stir online

Ghanaians have reacted to John Dumelo's wife's video on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some of their comments.

_missnettie stated:

"Shwer ni fer!. Mrs Dumelo wo ye gigging watch 🔥🔥🙌Oyerepa!."

official_matil_braidsdallas stated:

"You and your husband put in the work and effort to mobilise voters, which paid off. Very well deserved. Congratulations Ghana 🇬🇭."

derry_onpoint stated:

"My wooooowwwwwww !!!!!!!!!".

agbenucan.do stated:

"We did it, Counsel!! All AWW polling agents and branch executives are humbled to mention that this victory was the doing of the Lord. He honoured our efforts."

zakari.mariam stated:

"Your hard work paid off, Mrs...I love you for no reason❤️❤️😍😍😍."

keziah_gh stated:

"My incoming First Lady 🎊💥❤️ Congratulations 🥰."

sel3870 stated:

"Please pray for him and always advise him because he has the potential to become president. God be with you."

im_princess_aaris stated:

"See as the first lady fits you 😍."

_belmundiofficial stated:

"Yahhhhhhhhh🔥🔥🔥🔥👏👏❤️❤️❤️".

oseitiana stated:

"We dey for you, 3y3 zuuu."

afua_s.a stated:

"Congratulations to your Husband 🙌👏 honourable Wife😍."

egyiriba_lysis stated:

"I hope you won’t stop greeting us whenever you see us; 4yrs isn’t far from Kraai. Anyways, congratulations 🎉."

John Dumelo's wife spotted with NDC supporters

John Dumelo's wife also looked elegant in a customised NDC tee and black pants as she engaged in a door-to-door campaign with her team before the 2024 elections.

Celebrity MPs-elect joining Ghana's Parliament

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about some new faces who were elected members of parliament in the 2024 Ghana elections.

Ghanaian actor-turned-politician John Dumelo won over the incumbent MP, Madame Lydia Alhansan, by a significant margin.

After months of campaigning, some social media users have congratulated these celebrities on earning a chance as MPs.

