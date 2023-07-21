Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo and comedian Ras Nene were captured in a cosy video that has since taken over the internet

In the video, Ras Nene wrapped his arms around Efia Odo's waist and hugged her tightly from behind

The video had many asking questions about their supposed amorous relationship

Ghanaian internet sensation Efia Odo and YouTuber and comedian Ras Nene were captured in a cosy video that emerged on the internet.

Efia Odo and Ras Nene cosy in the video

Efia Odo and Ras Nene were captured by someone with a smartphone. The two have, in recent times, flaunted their amorous relationship on social media.

In this particular video that has since gone viral, Ras Nene was spotted wrapping his arms around Efia Odo's waist as he hugged her tightly from behind.

They beamed with smiles when the video was being taken.

Efia Odo and Ras Nene are cosy in each other's arms in the video.

Ghanaians react to Efia Odo and Ras Nene's Amorous relationship

Many people were of the view that their amorous relationship went beyond the skits they played roles in.

Others also noted that Ras Nene would end up falling for Efia Odo if this continues.

See some of the views from Ghanaians about the video:

kwamepboateng_ said:

Who knew these two would be in a space together Herr this life ebe time your time reaches aa the hard/rude girls will come believe me

compographix said:

Imagination wan finish me ❤️

yunghomie1 remarked:

Where is the moaning coming from?

ej.knox stated:

Eeeeeiiiii this background sound no dey normal oooo. Hhhmmm, someone is receiving something maybe, let me just leave it here I beg I dey go job.

nanc_y6803 remarked:

She go fall give the guy watch

man_lyk_kyei said:

Eiiii Efia go do saaa then yooo

official_billyone stated:

This is #smart i like seeing you two in a story. I no wan peace, I want drama!

amadu_mark said:

Eiiii Ras Nene dey enjoy ooo☻️☻️

yaw_menlah commented:

I am not efia odo will be launched p333 ☹️

