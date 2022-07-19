Fantana recently admitted in an interview that she had gone under the knife to enhance her physical looks and gain more confidence

The 25-year-old explained that she felt some things were not right and decided to correct them through plastic surgery

Following her admission, there has been an interest in her old photos, which she has since deleted from social media

Ghanaian singer Fantana, known in private life as Francine Koffie, has been trending online in the past 24 hours.

Fantana's trend follows her recent admission to undergoing a plastic surgery procedure to enhance her shape and physical looks.

The 25-year-old, in an interview with celebrity blogger, ZionFelix, said she underwent cosmetic surgery because she was not happy with how she looked.

Fantana has transformed her shape Photo source: @iamfantana, @fantanaarmy

Source: Instagram

Disclosing how proud she is of her recent BBL surgery emphasised she is not ashamed to admit that she went under the knife to increase her backside and flatten her tummy.

She stated that even though she already had a good physique, the surgery had made her look better and more confident.

With her admission and pride about the procedure, many people have been left wanting to see her 'old self' against the new one.

But a check on Fantana's Instagram page shows she has deleted all the old photos which showed her shape before the surgery.

YEN.com.gh has found some photos of Fantana before the procedure, and they indeed confirm she was already blessed with a nice figure. Check out some of the photos showing her transformation since she burst onto the scene in 2019.

1. Fantana had a nice shape even in her early days:

2. The singer looked good in this simple wrapper dress:

3. When Fantana rocked her Ghana jersey to support the Black Stars at AFCON 2019:

4. She glowed in this black dress:

5. Another simple dress and a beautiful look:

6. Fantana's smiles are as beautiful as her:

7. When Fantana decided to step out like a Ghanaian queen:

8. The leather jeans fit her so well:

9. Red does not look bad on Fantana at all:

10. Fantana poses in white:

Fantana turns heads with new photos

Meanwhile, Fantana recently turned heads on social media with steamy photos wearing a see-through black outfit.

She flaunted her glowing beauty and massive hour-glass figure in the eye-popping fitting outfit on Instagram

Personalities in the entertainment scene and fans of the No Dulling singer reacted with compliments.

Source: YEN.com.gh