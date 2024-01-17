Nana Kwame Bediako took the internet by storm after introducing himself as the man behind the New Force movement

The entrepreneur recently announced his aspirations to contest for Ghana's highest office

His announcement has caused netizens to look up his past dealings including his stint as a record label's top boss

Ghanaian entrepreneur, Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar dramatically announced his aspirations to contest for Ghana's presidency.

This comes after a well-marketed campaign subtly launched his agenda and movement, "The New Force".

Since the socialite's announcement, netizens have been talking about his past and journey to becoming a presidential aspirant.

Cheddar's music executive career uncovered

Not many people are familiar with Cheddar's past days as a music executive.

A post authored by Bernard Kafui Sokpe, founder of Meister Music which has managed the careers of artistes like Mr Eazi set the stage for conversations about Cheddar's stint in the music industry.

According to Meister, Cheddar used to be a record label boss overseeing the careers of artistes like Scientific.

"He is actually one of the first to bring in a data system into the music industry. He was far ahead of his time," music executive and talent manager, Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh also confirmed to YEN.com.gh.

Netizens share their thoughts about Cheddar's music career

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments after fans got to know of Cheddar's music career.

@1bona_ said:

They've no idea, that was how he got the name "Cheddar Cheese" from Scientific song

@MrrJaye wrote:

Cheddar actually has foundations that’s why he believes in himself

@emratio quizzed:

Oh he owned wonda World Rec? Interesting stuff

@KobbyMingz remarked:

Oh i see,so Cheddar was behind “WONDER WORLD RECORDS” nice

@Spino_OnipSgh added:

Cantonment boys know am he start no be today

Cheddar causes stir with his source of wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Nana Kwame Bedikao had disclosed his source of wealth in a new interview with Citi TV's Bernard Avle.

The entrepreneur established that he made a million pounds selling scrap at the age of 21 before venturing into the telecommunication industry.

