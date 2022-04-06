25 dead Nigerian actors and actresses missed by fans everyday

Nollywood is known globally for its talented actors and is arguably the best film industry in Africa. The industry has lost some instrumental figures. Many dead Nigerian actors have left a gap in the industry, but their legacies live on through their work.

The loss of a prominent figure caused deep grief among friends, family, and even fans. Fans of Nollywood actors and actresses tend to form attachments with them because of their work. Many dead Nigerian actors have left fans and followers in anguish.

Dead Nigerian actors remembered by fans

There are many dead Nigerian actors and actresses who are fondly remembered by fans and their loved ones because they made a positive mark in their lifetime. Below are some of them whom you should know about.

1. Sam Loco Efe

Full name: Sam Loco Efe

Sam Loco Efe Date of birth: 25 December 1945

25 December 1945 Date of death: 7 August 2011

7 August 2011 Age at death: 66 years

Sam Loco Efe is one of the prominent Nigerian actors who are dead. He was also a producer and director. The star was discovered dead in a hotel room on a Sunday morning in 2011.

Sam is best remembered for his roles in Tom and Jerry, Owo Blow, I'll Take My Chances, Final World Cup, Osuofia in London, and I want to harvest you.

2. Peter Bunor

Peter Bunor in white and brown outfits. Photo: @herald.4u, @belema.oruene (modified by author)

Full name: Peter Bunor

Peter Bunor Year of birth: 1955

1955 Date of death: 1 May 2015

1 May 2015 Age at death: 60 years

Peter Bunor was a famous Nigerian film actor and producer. He died on 1 May 2015 as a result of complications from a stroke he had five years before.

His notable collaborations in the industry were with Pete Edochie and Nkem Owoh. He is remembered for his roles in To Rise Again, Agony of a Mother, Deadly Kiss 2, and Polygamy 2.

3. Justus Esiri

Full name: Justus Esiri

Justus Esiri Date of birth: 20 November 1942

20 November 1942 Date of death: 19 February 2013

19 February 2013 Age at death: 70 years

The list of dead Nigerian actors and actresses features Justus Esiri, who was a veteran award-winning actor. He was born on 20 November 1942 and died on 19 February 2013 due to complications from diabetes.

Esiri was considered one of the pillars of Nollywood. His acting career started in the 1960s. Some of his notable flicks included Wasted Years, Forever, The Prize, and Doctor Bello.

4. Pete Eneh

Full name: Pete Eneh

Pete Eneh Year of birth: 1944

1944 Date of death: 15 November 2012

15 November 2012 Age at death: 68 years

Pete Eneh is among the Nigerian actors and actresses who are dead. He was one of the pioneers of Nollywood's video era. He had over 50 acting credits, including Issakaba, Perfect Temptation 2, Heavy Rain, and Royal Palace.

He was mostly known for his roles as an elder, a titled chief, and a traditional ruler. His death was caused by an infection he sustained after undergoing a leg amputation.

5. Enebeli Elebuwa

Enebeli Elebuwa in white and black outfits. Photo: @Maynooth.ie, @nollygrio (modified by author)

Full name: Enebeli Elebuwa

Enebeli Elebuwa Date of birth: 14 February 1947

14 February 1947 Date of death: 4 December 2012

4 December 2012 Age at death: 65 years

Enebeli Elebuwa is one of the popular Nigerian actors who are dead. He died on 5 December 2012 in a hospital in India following a major stroke.

The star was a prolific actor, and his filmography consisted of around 150 movies. Among the popular ones are Abuja Connection, Mirror in the Sun, Abuja Top Ladies, and Against My Blood.

6. Amaka Igwe

Full name: Amaka Igwe

Amaka Igwe Date of birth: 2 January 1963

2 January 1963 Date of death: 28 April 2014

28 April 2014 Age at death: 51 years

Amaka Igwe was a Nollywood actress, film director and broadcasting executive. She was born on 2 January 1963 and died on 28 April 2014 in Enugu, Nigeria, due to an asthma attack.

The star was recognized as a second-generation filmmaker in Nigerian cinema who helped usher in the video-film era. Amaka's acting credits include Rattle Snake, Violated, Solitaire, Infinity Hospital, and Checkmate.

7. Festus Aguebor

Festus Aguebor in white outfits. Photo: @amarachi.aduma, @precious.ogie.9 (modified by author)

Full name: Festus Aguebor

Festus Aguebor Date of death: 23 February 2016

23 February 2016 Age at death: 70's

If you search for pictures of Nigerian actors who are dead, you will come across Festus Aguebor, who is remembered for his signature white beard. Festus was known for movies like Society Lady, A Kiss From Rose 2, Family Contract, and My Sweet Heart.

He passed away in February 2016 after fighting liver complications for a while. He died in abject poverty.

8. Muna Obiekwe

Full name: Muna Obiekwe

Muna Obiekwe Year of birth: 1979

1979 Date of death: 18 January 2015

18 January 2015 Age at death: 36 years

Muna Obiekwe was born in 1979 and died on 18 January 2015 from kidney disease. His death came as a surprise to his fans and family.

He was known for playing the good boy or the romantic guy. Some of his most well-known films were Men in Love, Eyes of the Gods, and The Princess of My Life.

9. Elder Maya Martins Njubuigbo

Full name: Maya Martins Njubuigbo

Maya Martins Njubuigbo Born: 1934

1934 Date of death: 1 October 2016

1 October 2016 Age at death: 82

Maya Martins Njubuigbo was a well-known Nigerian actor. He died in October 2016 after a long battle with liver disease. De Prof 2, Indemnity, and Battle of Indemnity are among Njubuigbo's acting credits.

10. Ashley Chijioke Nwosu

Ashley Chijioke Nwosu in traditional Nigerian attire. Photo: @Donkorwilliams, @OfficiaVanVicker (modified by author)

Full name: Ashley Chijioke Nwosu

Ashley Chijioke Nwosu Date of birth: 27 November 1957

27 November 1957 Date of death: 21 December 2011

21 December 2011 Age at death: 54 years

Ashley Chijioke was a well-known Nigerian actor. He was born on 27 November 1957 in Abia State and died on 21 December 2011 from liver complications. Among the films he appeared in include Blind Love, Passion of Minds, Baby Guards, Stone Love, and A Better Place.

11. Prince James Uche

Prince James Uche in striped t-shirts. Photo: @frankline.madichie, @precious.maduabuchi.16547 (modified by author)

Full name: Prince James Uche

Prince James Uche Year of birth: 1962

1962 Date of death: 8 March 2017

8 March 2017 Age at death: 55 years

Prince James Uche was well-known and adored in the industry. He had been battling diabetes, blindness, high blood pressure, and kidney problems for two years before passing away in March 2017. The star has appeared in Nollywood classics such as Coronation, Lost Kingdoms, and Igodo.

12. Obi Madubogwu

Full name: Obi Madubogwu

Obi Madubogwu Year of birth: 1970

1970 Date of death: 28 August 2017

28 August 2017 Age at death: 47 years

Obi Madubogwu was a famous and talented Nollywood filmmaker. He had a successful career before succumbing to diabetes and foot ulcers on 28 August 2017. His acting credits include Tokunboh, The Grave Dust, Sacrifice for Love, Passion of My Blood, and Karashika.

13. Olumide Bakare

Olumide Bakare in light blue and white Agbada outfits. Photo: @alex.habeeb.5, @armanipages (modified by author)

Full name: Olumide Bakare

Olumide Bakare Date of birth: 26 November 1953

26 November 1953 Date of death: 22 April 2017

22 April 2017 Age at death: 63 years

Olumide Bakare was born on 26 November 1953 and died on 22 April 2017 of heart and lung disease. Bakare made his acting debut in the film Koko Close as Chief Koko. His acting credits include Maami, Ise Onise, Ofin Kokonla, Last Flight to Abuja, and Kofo the First Lady.

14. Frank Dallas

Full name: Frank Dallas

Frank Dallas Year of birth: 1970

1970 Date of death: 19 February 2020

19 February 2020 Age at death: 50 years

Frank Dallas was a well-known film producer and actor. He died in February 2020 after suffering a cardiac arrest. Among the notable films he appeared in were Emotional Pains, A Night to Remember, Back II Back, Blind Love, Sweet Love, and Hit the Street.

15. Jennifer Omole

Jennifer Omole taking selfies. Photo: @jenniferomole

Full name: Jennifer Omole

Jennifer Omole Year of birth: 1987

1987 Date of death: 3 January 2020

3 January 2020 Age at death: 33 years

Jennifer Omole is among the Nollywood actors who died in 2020 from an undisclosed terminal illness. The 33-year-old actress lived in Spain and was laid to rest in Villarejo de Salvanes, Madrid. Jennifer has appeared in several films, including Stolen Vow, Adamu and Eva.

16. Jim Lawson Maduike

Full name: Jim Lawson Maduike

Jim Lawson Maduike Date of death: 9 January 2021

Jim Lawson Maduike was a veteran actor who died on 9 January 2021 after complaining of body pains. He appeared in over 150 films since his debut in 2004, including Royal Madness, Runaway Prince, Chest to Chest, Criminal Condition, and Family Must Wait.

17. Dan Nkoloagu

Full name: Dan Nkoloagu

Dan Nkoloagu Year of birth: 1937

1937 Date of death: 22 January 2021

22 January 2021 Age at death: 84 years

Dan Nkoloagu had served in Nollywood for many years. He was well-known in the community for his roles as a village elder and herbalist. According to Dan Nkoloagu Jr., his son, the veteran had several health issues.

Nkoloagu's film credits include 40 Days and 40 Nights, Okada Man, Warriors Heart, and Moments of Tears.

18. Bruno Iwuoha

Bruno Iwuoha in a striped shirt and blue suit. Photo: @jbiketv, @radiobiafra (modified by author)

Full name: Bruno Obinna Iwuoha

Bruno Obinna Iwuoha Date of birth: 6 October 1952

6 October 1952 Date of death: 10 April 2021

10 April 2021 Age at death: 68 years

Bruno Obinna Iwuoha was an actor who had a prolonged battle with diabetes. He passed away at 68 in April 2021. The star appeared in numerous films, including Worlds Apart, Magic Cap, Another Bondage, Occultic Battle, and My Portfolio.

19. Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga in royal blue outfits. Photo: @bentouitou, @glamsquadtvmag (modified by author)

Full name: Rachel Oniga

Rachel Oniga Date of birth: 23 May 1957

23 May 1957 Date of death: 30 July 2021

30 July 2021 Age at death: 64 years

Rachel Oniga was a veteran actress who featured in numerous films. The Actor's Guild explained that Oniga had succumbed to typhoid/malaria complications and heart ailment on 30 July 2021.

Some of the films she appeared in include Sango, Super Story, Doctor Bello, The Wedding Party and My Village People.

20. Victor Decker

Victor Decker in maroon and striped shirts. Photo: @popcityfm, @projectpinkblue (modified by author)

Full name: Victor Decker

Victor Decker Year of birth: 1949

1949 Date of death: February 2021

February 2021 Age at death: 72 years

Victor Decker is among Nigerian actors who are dead but still remembered by fans. He was 72 years old at the time of his death, but the cause of his death was undisclosed.

Decker was found dead in his apartment by his neighbours. He is best remembered for his roles in If I am President and Lotanna.

21. Samuel Obiago

Full name: Samuel Obiago

Samuel Obiago Date of birth: 25 September 1964

25 September 1964 Date of death: 24 December 2021

24 December 2021 Age at death: 57 years

On the morning of 24 December 2021, Sam Obiago died due to complications from a stroke. His best roles included Gifted, Tears Of A King, Woman Of Fire, Ghana Island, Royal Turning Point, Royal Appointment, Bargain, and Combined Forces.

22. David Mela

David Mela in blue suits. Photo: @meladavidmel (modified by author)

Full name: David Mela

David Mela Date of death: 11 January 2021

David Mela was a fast-rising actor, fashion designer, and model. He passed away due to an unknown ailment on 11 January 2021. The star was known for his roles in Indoor Action, A man's Ego, I think I like you, and Romance Night.

23. Saint Obi

Full name: Obinna Nwafor

Obinna Nwafor Place of birth: 16 November 1965

16 November 1965 Date of death: 7 May 2023

7 May 2023 Age at death: 57 years

Obinna Nwafor, alias Saint Obi, is remembered for his roles inTake me to Maama, State of Emergency, Sakobi, Candle Light, Goodbye Tomorrow, Festival of Fire, Heart of Gold, Executive Crime, and Last Party.

He starred in over 60 films after venturing into acting in 1996. Obi died on 7 May 2023 in his sister's house in Jos.

24. Cynthia Okereke

Full name: Cynthia Okereke

Cynthia Okereke Place of birth: 20 April 1960

20 April 1960 Date of death: 11 July 2023

11 July 2023 Age at death: 63 years

Cynthia Okereke was a famous Nollywood actress. She is remembered for her roles in Katakata, Idemili, and For the Love of Isiuwa. She died on 11 July 2023 in Enugu after a brief illness.

Her demise came almost one year after she was kidnapped alongside actor Clemson Cornel Nonyelu, popularly known as ‘Agbogidi’, while filming in Enugu in 2022.

25. Ada Ameh

Full name: Ada Ameh

Ada Ameh Place of birth: 15 May 1974

15 May 1974 Date of death: 17 July 2022

17 July 2022 Age at death: 47 years

Ada Ameh was a Nigerian actress who spent more than two decades in the Nigerian movie industry. She is best known as Anita in Domitilla and Emu Johnson in The Johnsons.

Ameh died on 17 July 2022 in Warri, Nigeria. The cause of her death was not disclosed. In June 2022, she opened up about her battle with mental illness.

Who is the Yoruba actress that died recently?

Sidikat Odukanwi, alias Iyabo Oko, is the Yoruba actress who died recently. She was reported dead on social media by her daughter in June 2023. She passed away at 62 after battling an unknown ailment.

Who are the Nigerian actors who died in 2018?

Nigerian actors who died in 2018 include Baba Sala, Okwy Chukwujekwu, Chie Osuji, Norah Nkeiruka Ugo, and Ezeora Nelson Oluchukwu.

Who is the best actor in Nollywood?

The best Nollywood actors include Nkem Owoh, Chinedu Ikedieze, Osita Iheme, Ramsey Nouah, Desmond Elliot, Mike Ezuruonye, John Okafor, and Nonso Diobi.

Many dead Nigerian actors are missed by fans every day. They were talented and showcased various characters with ease. Their legacies will live on through their work.

