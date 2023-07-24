Hajia Bintu Flaunts Red Hair, Red Nails And Red Heels In Photos, Slays In Mini White Dress In Benz
- Curvaceous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu flaunted her radiant self in a recent Instagram post
- She slayed in a mini white dress that showed her curves as she posed in a black Mercedes-Benz CLA
- Many of her ardent fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures as they complimented her appearance
Ghanaian internet sensation Hajia Bintu slayed in a gorgeous outfit and flaunted her plush car in a set of pictures.
Details of Hajia Bintu's look
In the photos, she was seated in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz CLA.
She had on a red curly frontal lace wig which she packed on her right shoulder.
Her makeup was heavy as it gave her a lighter skin tone. However, it made her look radiant.
Hajia Bintu flaunted her long red nails and red heels, which complimented the white colour of the mini dress.
The curvy model also showed off the tattoo on her left hand in the last slide of the post.
Below are gorgeous pictures of Hajia Bintu slaying in her red-themed look while showing off her Mercedes-Benz CLA.
Ghanaians gush over Hajia Bintu's look
Many of her followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures as they hailed her in the comments.
Others also wanted to see more of her curves as they pleaded with her to show them off.
nd_thefirst said:
Since when did Bintu become fair♂️ beautiful tho❤️
lisaa_ndukwe remarked:
Just get up from that car and walk...I like people who walk out
codenamemethodman remarked:
Come out from that car let’s see that killer back
bacari_ndong17 said:
Damnnnn bintu❤️
richsoon_ stated:
Queen as usual
briangyasi remarked:
Only good happy vibes or bye
designed_by_denora stated:
Hajia you’re so fine
