Curvaceous Ghanaian socialite Hajia Bintu flaunted her radiant self in a recent Instagram post

She slayed in a mini white dress that showed her curves as she posed in a black Mercedes-Benz CLA

Many of her ardent fans gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures as they complimented her appearance

Ghanaian internet sensation Hajia Bintu slayed in a gorgeous outfit and flaunted her plush car in a set of pictures.

Hajia Bintu flaunts plush ride in photos. Image Credit: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

Details of Hajia Bintu's look

In the photos, she was seated in the driver's seat of a black Mercedes-Benz CLA.

She had on a red curly frontal lace wig which she packed on her right shoulder.

Her makeup was heavy as it gave her a lighter skin tone. However, it made her look radiant.

Hajia Bintu flaunted her long red nails and red heels, which complimented the white colour of the mini dress.

The curvy model also showed off the tattoo on her left hand in the last slide of the post.

Below are gorgeous pictures of Hajia Bintu slaying in her red-themed look while showing off her Mercedes-Benz CLA.

Ghanaians gush over Hajia Bintu's look

Many of her followers gushed over how stunning she looked in the pictures as they hailed her in the comments.

Others also wanted to see more of her curves as they pleaded with her to show them off.

nd_thefirst said:

Since when did Bintu become fair‍♂️ beautiful tho❤️

lisaa_ndukwe remarked:

Just get up from that car and walk...I like people who walk out

codenamemethodman remarked:

Come out from that car let’s see that killer back

bacari_ndong17 said:

Damnnnn bintu❤️

richsoon_ stated:

Queen as usual

briangyasi remarked:

Only good happy vibes or bye

designed_by_denora stated:

Hajia you’re so fine

Source: YEN.com.gh