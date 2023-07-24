Ghanaian bride based in the Ashanti Region of Ghana Akosua, has won the attention of social media users with her hourglass figure

The melanin bride couldn't stop smiling, as seen in the makeup and hairstyling videos circulating on social media

Some social media users have praised the fashion designers for using correct measurements to create a unique outfit for the energetic bride

Ghanaian bride Akosua has mesmerised some social media users with her stylish kente dresses for her traditional wedding.

The curvy bride with a tiny waist wore pink and blue corseted kente ensembles for her lavish wedding ceremony.

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks stunning in flawless makeup. Photo credit: @barima_makeup_artistry

Ghanaian bride Akosua looks gorgeous with and without makeup

The beautiful bride showed off her spotless face during the makeup and hairstyling session for her traditional wedding.

With her infectious smile, she wore a white corseted puff-sleeved bridal robe for the video shoot.

Ghanaian bride Akosua dazzles in blue kente dress

The Kumasi bride Akosua slayed in an off-shoulder kente dress and voluminous coloured hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders.

Ghanaian bride Akosua flaunts her cleavage in a pink kente dress

The gorgeous bride Akosua caused a stir as she stepped out in a pink cleavage-baring beaded gown.

The Ghanaian bride, Akosua also looked charming in a long hairstyle and flawless makeup as she smiled elegantly for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Mati. Ney stated:

My brides are out of the world...such a glow!

adwoa_kyerewaa_ stated:

Beautiful transformation

hulda_nana_hemaa stated:

Congrats, AKOSUA God did it. I don’t think she has eaten fufu before eiii

ara_bynaa stated:

How you go fit breathe or sit ei

bling_outlet stated:

The waist nu is waisting

Koryo.Teye_ stated:

Love the dresses!!

