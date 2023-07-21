Actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui turned heads online when she dropped a video of her showing off her curves

She slayed in a leopard print jumpsuit that covered her entire body while accentuating her curves

Many of her Instagram followers gushed over her beauty as they complimented her looks

Ghanaian actress and business mogul Fella Makafui flaunted her curves in a video she shared on her social media page.

Fella Makafui flaunts curves in a jumpsuit. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Details of Fella Makafui's outfit

Fella Makafui slayed in a leopard print jumpsuit long enough to cover the legs.

The jumpsuit had long sleeves with extra fabric attached to the wrists to add style.

The outfit was made of stretchy fabric, and it accentuated her curves. She rocked the jumpsuit with sandal heels.

Her makeup was perfectly done, as it highlighted her facial features.

The mother of one wore a frontal lace wig which she threw to her back in the video as she cat walked.

Below is a video of Fella Makafui showing off her curves.

Ghanaians react to Fella Makafui video of her showing off her curves

Many of her Instagram followers gushed over how beautiful she looked in the video as she flaunted her voluptuous figure.

Others went on to tag her husband, Medikal, as they talked about how much of a lucky man he was as they drooled over his gorgeous wife.

See reactions from Fella Makafui's followers below:

the_twins_storee said:

Okurrrrrrrrrrr

60th_centryy stated:

I love the backkkkk viewwww

chary_brave remarked:

Oga wife ❤️❤️

rejoicedzidah said:

We keeping it gangster ❤️

dilvin_baby remarked:

The bum is in the mood to look big today, some days it will be looking smaller

oforiwaa_sikapa said:

See body ❤️❤️mamaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️

snd7434 stated:

Abooozigi

bettinahtianah commented:

Wow

godmakemerich7 said:

Eiii @amgmedikal wo di adepa

Fella Makafui slays in all-purple outfit and star-studded heel sandals

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui shared pictures of her glowing in an all-purple outfit.

She wore star-studded heels that added a spark to her entire look. Many of her followers drooled over how gorgeous she looked.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh