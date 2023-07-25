Ghanaian comedian Lil Win is still enjoying his time with his family before they return to the US

Lil Win's wife and her four children are based in the US, with the last one, a girl, being born there

The family came down to Ghana for vacation, and the comic actor has been sharing videos of their time

Ghanaian comic actor Kwadow Nkansah Lil Win shared a video of himself and his US-based son spending time together on a local farm.

Since Lil Win's wife and children came down from the US, the comedian has spent a lot of quality time with them.

The Kumawood actor shared a video of himself and one of his sons on a dusty farm on TikTok.

The young boy looked thrilled in the footage as he hopped from one plantain tree to another. Lil Win's son also laughed gleefully while playing with a cassava stick in his hand.

His father, Lil Win, watched with pride as his son acquainted himself with the local terrain. The father-and-son duo later came together to shoot a video of themselves.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Lil Win spending time with his son on the farm

Many enjoyed the video, with some pointing out how Lil Win's son acts like his father.

ruthafram675 commented:

So amazing

Nana Young commented:

You’ve a lovely family, but your English isn’t clear lol

user115961727440 commented:

Who else agrees with me that this Kwadwo's son has the blood of interment in him and can someday follow in his father's footsteps?

giftylove commented:

Lovely Daddy, stay blessed, dear.

Lil Win's 8th child looks grown and big as she plays with a big toy in a video

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Lil Win's seven-month-old daughter handled her interactive toy like a pro.

In the footage, the adorable baby girl was seated in her parent's living room as she played her game.

Her pretty curly braids were held in a high pony, bearing her beautiful delicate face.

Many commented on how cute she looked as they applauded her parents for their excellent care.

