Lil Win, in a heartwarming video, rocked matching sweaters with his adorable wife, Maame Serwaa

The actor's wife and kids recently returned from the US to Ghana after staying in the foreign land for a long time

Lil Win seemed very excited to have his wife by his side again as they sat together on a couch and embraced each other warmly

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win in a heartwarming video, was spotted rocking matching sweaters with his sweet wife, Maame Serwaa.

Lil Win and his wife Maame Serwaa Photo Source: ohemaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

The couple's reunion comes after a long period of separation, as Maame Serwaa and their kids had been residing in the United States for quite some time.

The joy on Lil Win's face was evident as he welcomed his wife back to Ghana with open arms. The couple shared a cosy moment on a couch, with their smiles giving off a sense of happiness and love. Lil Win could not contain his excitement as he wrapped his arms around Maame Serwaa, embracing her warmly.

After a prolonged stay abroad, the return of Maame Serwaa and their children seems to have brought the actor a lot of happiness. Lil Win's fans were delighted to see the couple reunited, and the heartwarming video has gone viral on social media, with many expressing their admiration for their love and affection.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Fans admire Lil Win and wife

Love is a beautiful thing❤️

LuxbyFred said:

Another day to advise my fellow men to make money ✍️. Dear wife I’m also working hard that’s why we haven’t met yet ❤️

Nana Yaa nua koss wrote:

God please have mercy on our first wife hmmmmmmm men

Lil Win speaks English with his US kids

In a similar story, Actor Lil Win tested his English proficiency as his children returned from America with their mother.

In a video he shared online, Lil Win communicated with his children in English while playing with them at home. The video sparked hilarious reactions from the actor's followers, who were excited by his statement.

Lil Win had been eager to engage with his children in English after their return from the United States.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh