Popular Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win's second wife, Maame Serwaa, recently delighted social media users by sharing an adorable video of one of Lil Win's sons showing off his incredible dance skills on TikTok.

Ghanaian Actor Lil Win and his son Photo Source: ohemaaaprettygold

Source: TikTok

The young boy's captivating dance quickly won the hearts of netizens, who were equally charmed by his striking good looks.

In the heartwarming video, Lil Win's talented son effortlessly glided across the screen, impressing everyone with his skilful dance moves. The young boy's energy and natural flair for dancing made the video an instant hit, generating thousands of likes and shares within hours of being posted.

However, it was not just his dance prowess that captured the attention of netizens; it was his striking handsomeness that left many in awe. The comment section was flooded with compliments, as fans of the popular actor gushed about the young boy's good looks. Lil Win is also a good dancer.

Lil Win's son wins hearts on TikTok

Dorica wigs said:

Herrrr the boy is very handsome.

Naa Candy wrote:

D 1st son is really handsome paaaa I’m imagining him in immigration uniform

Hajia sala said:

beautiful and handsome boy ✌️

obaapaangebible wrote:

The first boy is handsome ruff

Celebrity queen reacted:

The first guy is a whole vibe awww he is nice

dannotyler590 commented:

Yes his first born is very handsome paaa

Lil Win's wife dances with sons

In a similar story, Lil Win's wife, Maame Serwaa, in an earlier video, bonded with her stepchildren to the delight of many folks.

In the video, the loving lady and the kids excitedly jammed to a song in the compound of their home.

The children are the kids of Lil Win's first wife, Patricia, and many Ghanaians were pleased that Maame Serwaa treated them like her kids.

Source: YEN.com.gh