Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win's seven-month-old daughter stared on her father's TikTok page in an adorable video

The 8th child of the Kumawood star looked bigger than her age as she played with an interactive toy

The baby girl's pretty curls were held in a delicate updo that showed off her beautiful facial features

Ghanaian comedian Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's daughter of barely one year, showed how smart she is as she played with an interactive toy in her parent's living room.

In the video, the baby girl was captivated by the colourful flashing lights on the interface of her toy.

One can hear her mother in the background, urging her to show off her skills while videotaping the moment.

A collage of Lil Win, his wife and their daughter Image credit: @officiallilwinweezy

Source: Instagram

Lil Win and Maame Serwah welcomed their daughter in America on December 15, 2022, seven months after their wedding.

Although the celebrity couple has yet to share their daughter's name, they don't hesitate to flaunt her in their videos.

In the latest video, Lil Win's daughter was seated with her big toy between her legs as she played with it.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to Lil Win's adorable daughter looking all grown up in the video

Many could not help admiring how beautiful Lil Win's daughter was growing.

God dawter of OfficialLilwin commented:

She’s surprised daddy is doing kwekwekwekwiu .much love Godfather.

Jacqueline Eshong commented:

Beautiful baby girl .

nancyansah2 commented:

She's cute.

She’s Anna❤️ commented:

She’s cute

Lil Win reveals why he pampers his mother and built a house for her while he was renting

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win's reason for caring for his mother.

According to the comic actor, his mother has contributed significantly to his success.

Lil Win said his mother sacrificed so that he could become who he is today. He said this was why he built a mansion for her even though he was renting during that time.

Many applauded the comedian for honouring his mother.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh