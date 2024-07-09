Ghanaian media personality GH Mouthpiece has weighed in on Chef Smith's issues after the fraudulent cooking marathon attempt

The controversial media personality accused Ghanaians of pouncing on Chef Smith instead of jailed politicians

Her submission about Chef Smith's saga has sparked mixed reactions online as Ghanaians share their thoughts

Chef Smith caused a stir online when he forged a Guinness World Record certificate claiming he had been approved as the newest record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.

In a recent interview, he dramatically apologised on live TV after his con attempt, which sponsors about GH₵300k, was exposed.

Chef Smith's saga enraged many Ghanaians who were rooting for him, not knowing his fraudulent intentions.

Chef Smith and GH Mouthpiece Photo source: Facebook/MilleniumChefSmith, Facebook/Zionfelix

GH Mouthpiece weighs in on Chef Smith's issues

While Ghanaians express their disappointment with Chef Smith, media personality GH Mouthpiece has taken an unpopular route.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, GH Mouthpiece lashed at Chef Smith's detractors, accusing them of misplacing their anger. Ranting about the issue, the media personality said,

"Who has defrauded us more than politicians? Cut Chef Smith some slack. Be disappointed in your politicians. They're the ones who owe you. I'm waiting for the day Serwaa will be so emotional when she interviews her political cronies."

Ghanaians react to GH Mouthpiece's

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they shared their thoughts about Gh Mouthpiece's submission.

angie_sitso said:

If people misbehave, let’s see it and stop attributing everything to politicians

onlyone_queency27 wrote:

Exactly what ive been saying all this while....nkwasiasem kwa.

maameama.yeboah.75 noted:

So why is Serwaa attached to Chef someone should explain to me

samiraabdulai02 remarked:

Leave serwaa for Henry chicken, she will keep quiet

bubbly_bamby commented:

I agree with Gh mouth piece

Chef Smith's former employer speaks

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian lady claiming to be the former employer of self-acclaimed Ghanaian chef Ebenezer Smith had revealed the circumstances leading to his dismissal from their organisation.

The young woman indicated that Chef Smith engaged in inappropriate conduct, ultimately leading to his dismissal.

According to the woman who was ranting on social media, he was entrusted with a prominent position at work. However, he used the position to harass women in the organisation.

