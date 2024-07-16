Lil Win was recently involved in a ghastly accident in Amakom on May 25, 2024, that claimed the life of a three-year-old boy

The actor has had to wear a neck brace to protect himself following the accident and sought healing at his pastor's church

A new video of Lil Win getting a haircut with no sight of his neck brace and head scars has got people talking on social media

Award-winning Ghanaian comic actor Lil Win appears to have fully recovered from the injuries he sustained in his recent accident, according to a new video that has surfaced on social media.

Fans are talking about Lil Win after a video of the actor getting a haircut without his neck brace surfaced online.

Lil Win gets a haircut without his neck brace

The actor has taken to social media to share a video of himself getting a haircut at home. In the video, the actor is busily scrolling through his phone as a barber gives him a fresh haircut.

The video also showed Lil Win without his neck brace and the scars he sustained on his head for the first time since receiving instant miraculous healing from his Pastor, Adom-Kyei Duah.

In another part of the video, the actor, who looked teary, sent a subtle message to his critics as he nodded at the camera while his Atanfo song, which features rapper Kweku Flick, played in the background.

He shared the video with the caption:

"Who loves me ♥️♥️♥️♥️"

Below is the video of Lil Win getting a haircut without his neck brace:

Lil Win is currently battling a legal case for his involvement in the accident that killed a 3-year-old boy in Amakom, Kumasi, on Saturday, May 25, 2024.

He is facing charges of dangerous driving and negligently causing harm following his arrest on Monday, June 3, 2024, and could go to jail for seven years if he is found guilty by the court.

Netizens express mixed reactions to Lil Win's video

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users in response to Lil Win's video.

@photoshootmall commented:

"Imagine the Deceased family is listening to this akotia song you released when they lost their lovely kid in an accident believed to be caused by you! Even if it their fault this song nor dey hia at this very time!!! Humanity matters."

@remi_kobe_ commented:

"Where are the scars on his face?"

@abena_mooley commented:

"It’s nice knowing you are getting better and you will be very fine if deep down in your heart, you still have that family in your heart but this song is very unnecessary yeh "

@sdnkyidjour commented:

"No one hates you. Just do the right thing at the right time."

@starboy_buju commented:

"My boss, I love u so much."

