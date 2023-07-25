President Nana Akufo-Addo's daughter, Valerie and her Nigerian husband, Stanley Obaze, have been married for 14 years.

The adorable couple took to social media to celebrate their wedding anniversary on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Valerie shared photos from their wedding in 2009 with a simple but lovely caption in celebration of their day.

Valerie Obaze and her husband, Stanley, celebrate 14th wedding anniversary Photo source: @valerieoba, @stanoba

Source: Instagram

The first photo showed her wearing her white wedding and smiling heartily. In two other photos, she still wore her gown and posed with her husband who was dressed in a black suit.

Sharing the photos, Valerie who is the CEO of the beauty brand R&R Luxury said:

"14 down, forever to go ♾️. Happy Anniversary @stanoba."

