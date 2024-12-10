John Mahama and the NDC's campaign song Kwen Kwen has climbed to the number one spot on the Ghana Apple Music Charts

This comes after the party came out on top in the 2024 general elections, defeating its main rival, the NPP

The electoral commission announced the official result of the elections on Tuesday, December 9, cementing the win of the NDC

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and its leader, John Dramani Mahama, have claimed victory in the 2024 general elections and alongside their win, the party’s campaign song, 'Kwen Kwen', has risen to the number one spot on the Ghana Apple Music Charts.

The Electoral Commission announced the results on Tuesday, December 9. John Mahama secured 6,328,397 votes, representing 56.55% of the valid votes cast. His closest rival, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), received 4,657,304 votes, accounting for 41.61%. Other candidates collectively garnered 205,721 votes or 1.84% of the total.

The total valid votes cast were 11,191,422, cementing John Mahama as the president-elect. This marks a significant victory for the NDC, which successfully reclaimed power.

Kwen Kwen, composed by renowned musician and producer Nacee, played a key role in the party’s campaign.

Ghanaians celebrate John Mahama

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

3000ft1 said:

"Congratulation to His Excellency John Mahama, today Ghanaians have showed faith in him and he now has the opportunity to repay that faith and i pray and hope the Almighty God helps him to make Ghana better again 🙏🏾."

Mr_Gidiglo wrote:

"Who thought a time would come that the John Mahama you guys tagged him as “incompetent” would be welcomed this way?"

SuluhuSamia said:

"On behalf of the Government and the people of the United Republic of Tanzania, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, John Dramani Mahama, President-elect of the Republic of Ghana."

Broda Sammy on his NPP campaign song

Nacee is not the only musician who did a campaign song for a political party; gospel musician Broda Sammy also did the same.

In a report by YEN.com.gh, he opened up about the tune and explained why he decided to make a song for the party.

According to him, his music and talent were appreciated by the party.

