New Force Movement presidential candidate Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. Cheddar, is the youngest flagbearer for the 2024 elections.

However, he is not as young as many had thought, with official documents putting his age at 51

The emergence of Cheddar's age has sparked mixed reactions online as many were left wondering

Nana Kwame Bediako, the New Force Movement presidential candidate in the 2024 elections, impressed some Ghanaians after details of his age emerged.

Bediako, also known as Cheddar or Freedom Jacob Caesar, has always carried an image of a youthful candidate in the elections.

However, Cheddar, who recently pleaded to be known as Freedom, is well over the 15-35 years bracket defined by the National Youth Authority in its 2022 National Youth Policy.

Official particulars submitted to the Electoral Commission as part of his presidential nomination indicate that he is 51. Cheddar's age came to light as the Ghana News Agency shared flyers introducing the presidential candidates.

Despite being over 50, Cheddar remains the youngest on the ballot, with All People Congress' Hassan Ayariga, 52, next in line. At 68, Alan Kyerematen of the Movement For Change and the National Democratic Party's Mohammed Frimpong are the oldest candidates.

Cheddar's age sparks reactions

The post sparked mixed reactions from online users. While some observed that he looked younger than his age because of his wealth, others would not accept that he was 51, suggesting that the publishers might have made a mistake.

James Amoh Junior said:

"Sika y3 abrantie ampa."

Kwamina Tandoh said:

"Really? I thought he's in his early 40s. He doesn't look his age at all"

Lizzy Omane said:

"Sure, someone told me she met him in person and said he looks quite older in person than in pictures."

Conrad Kakraba said:

"Nana Kwame Bediako is not 51 years. So please cross-check your information."

