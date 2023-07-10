Nigerian actor Iyanya has been spotted in Accra after he featured in Yvonne Nelson's memoir

The former boyfriend of Yvonne Nelson has also been to several interviews to talk about the actress's book while promoting his new single

A video of the once-famous Nigerian actor seriously singing his heart out at a small nightclub in Accra has raised some concerns

Nigerian singer Iyanya was spotted holding a concert in a small nightclub in Accra.

Since arriving in the country, Iyanya has granted interviews to share how he felt about the part he played in Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

According to him, Yvonne Nelson tricked him into endorsing her book without telling him she wrote about their relationship.

In her memoir, Yvonne Nelson accused Nigerian actress Tonto Dikeh of destroying her relationship with Iyanya. She said the singer was sleeping with other women whiles they were together.

Initially, Iyanya said he would reply after Sarkodie sent his reply in a diss song.

But after he arrived in Ghana, the singer said he still cares about Yvonne Nelson and would not want to tarnish her image.

Peeps react to Iyanya performing at a nightclub in Accra after Yvonne Nelson's memoir goes viral.

Comments gathered on the posts insinuate that Yvonne's book is doing wonders for Iyanya's music career.

akuaachia1 commented:

Yvonne has revived his career.

esimills75g.com4 commented:

Everything that happens is good, God knows the best an.

brew_k_fashion commented

Strategy pahh dis eiii . This dude never loved Yvonne in the first place it was all about the knacking

Iyanya expresses shock over questions about buying Yvonne Nelson's memoir

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported how Yvonne Nelson's ex-lover responded during an interview about her book.

Iyanya, who dated the Ghanaian actress for months, was put on the spot when the host asked him if he would buy Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

In the memoir, Yvonne Nelson accused the Nigerian singer of breaking her heart her cheated on her countless times with other women, including Tonto Dikeh.

Iyanyan's reaction showed that YN's memoir may never reach his bookshelves.

