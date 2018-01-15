With over 31 million people, Ghana is the second-most populous country in West Africa after Nigeria. It is a multiethnic, multilingual, and multireligious country. Discover everything there is to know about major ethnic groups in Ghana, including their regions, population size, and culture.

Ghana has a diverse cultural and linguistic population that strives for the same goals. There are over seventy ethnic tribes spread evenly across the country. Each tribe is frequently subdivided into subgroups. While some ethnic groups still exist and practice their cultures, others have disappeared due to urbanization and other factors.

What is the number of ethnic groups in Ghana?

How many ethnic groups are in Ghana? Currently, there are over 70 ethnic groups in the country. Below is a list of the Ghanaian people by ethnic origin.

Akan‎

Dagaaba

Krobo

Hausa

Nzema

Zarma

Mossi‎

Abidji

Tallensi

Ewe

Guang

Abron

Mamprusi

Abutia

Tabom

Ahafo

Gurunsi

Ashanta

Wala

Akyem

Kusasi

Anlo Ewe

Kyode

Anyi

Konkomba

Assin

Nanumba

Avatime

Bimoba

Frafra

Bissa

Soninke

Chumburu

Chumburung

Dagomba

Tshi

Dyula

Evalue

Gonja

Fante

Ga-Adangbe

Jakhanke

Karamogo

Agave

Kassena

Logba

Nafana

Yoruba

Nuna

Peki (Krepi)

Tem

Efutu

Yeji

How many major ethnic groups are in Ghana?

There are six major ethnic groups in Ghana's population. These ethnic groups are further subdivided into more than 60 smaller ones.

What are the 6 ethnic groups in Ghana?

The Akan, Gurma, Ewe, Ga-Adangbe, Mole-Dagbane, and Guan are the chief ethnic groups in Ghana.

What are the ethnic groups in each region in Ghana?

Linguists classify Ghanaian tribes as belonging to one of two major ethnic groups in Ghana: the Kwa and Gur groups, which are members of the Niger-Congo linguistic family.

You can find these cultural institutions on both the southern and northern banks of the Volta River. Below is a list of ethnic groups in Ghana and where they migrated from.

The Kwa linguistic group

The Kwa linguistic group, which includes the Akan, Ewe, and Ga-Adangbe, is located in south Volta. This group accounts for 75% of Ghana's population.

The Akan tribe consists of Fante, Asante, Akyem, Ahanta, Akwamu, Bono, Safwi, Akwapim, and Kwahu subgroups. The Ga-Adangbe tribe comprises several local language groups, including Ga, Ada, Adangbe, Kloli, and Krobo.

Even though Ewe is a single linguistic group, it is divided into Tafi, Nkonya, Lolobi, Likpe, and Sontrokofi.

The Gur linguistic group

The Niger-Congo languages include the Gur languages, also known as Central Gur or Mabia. This group includes approximately 70 languages spoken in various parts of West Africa.

In Ghana, the Gur group is subdivided into three major ethnic groups. They are the Grusi, Gurma, and the Mole-Dangbane. Just like the Kwa, the Gur also have further subdivisions.

List of ethnic groups in Ghana and their dances

Ghana ethnic groups have a variety of dances performed by different tribes. Below is a list of some of the main dances from different Ghana tribes.

1. Adowa dance (Akans)

The Akans perform the Adowa dance, which gets its name from the movements of the antelope (Adowa).

The dance's tone changes depending on the situation, and it is used to communicate emotions and feelings between both sexes. It is frequently seen at festivals, funerals, and weddings.

2. Agbadza (Ewe tribe)

This traditional dance is performed by the Ewe tribe of the Volta Region. The Agbadza derives from an ancient conflict known as the Atrikpui and is usually performed during the Hogbestsotso festival.

The Agbadza dance consists of five motions: the Banyinyi, Vutsotsor, Adzo, and Hatsatsa.

3. The Bamaya (Dagomba people)

The Dagomba people commemorate the end of a drought with the Bamaya dance. It was first performed in the early nineteenth century in Dagbon states in the Northern Region.

The Bamaya is a "rain dance" originally only performed by women. Nowadays, however, it is performed by men dressed as women.

4. ​​The KPLE (Ga-Dangme)

The KPLE dance is performed to communicate with the gods and bring good fortune to the people. During the Homowo celebration in late August and early September, priestesses perform this ritual dance in shrines throughout greater Accra.

5. Apatampa dance (Fanti people)

The Fanti people of Ghana perform Apatampa, a Ghanaian dance. The name of the dance is thought to be derived from a long-ago incident in which a giant attacked and killed the Fante men in the middle of the night.

While the giant was fighting the last man one night, a woman entered and danced deftly to divert everyone's attention away from the fight. People praised her for putting an end to the fight, Apatampa in Fante.

6. Borborbor dance (Ewe people)

The Borborbor dance is typically performed by tribes from Ghana's Volta Region's central and northern regions. It is performed at the festival of chiefs and communities.

Is Ghana a diverse country?

Yes. The country has a population of 32 million as of 2022, which features various tribes and peoples from various backgrounds and cultures. Although Ghana is a multiethnic country, more than 98 per cent of Ghanaians are black Africans.

Below is a list of Ghana demographics, showing the list of ethnic groups in Ghana and population percentage.

The Akan 47.5%

Mole-Dagbon 16.6%

Ewe 13.9%

Ga-Dangme 7.4%

Gurma 5.7%

Guan 3.7%

Grusi 2.5%

Kusaasi 1.2%

Bikpakpaam/Konkomba people 3.5%

Mande 1.1%

Fast facts about ethnic groups in Ghana

What is an ethnic group? It is a community or population made up of people who share a common cultural background or descent. What is the population of Ghana in 2021? The population as of 2021 was 31,732,129. What is the population of Ghana by religion? 71 % are Christian, 18 % are Muslim, 5 % have indigenous/animistic beliefs, and 6 % belong to other religious groups/have no religious beliefs. What are the major ethnic groups in Ghana? They include the Akan, Ewe, Mole-Dagbane, Guan, and Ga-Adangbe. Who are the Ghanaian people? They are the people that inhabit the republic of Ghana. What is the largest ethnic group in Ghana? The Akan. What are people from Ghana called? They are known as Ghanaians.

Ethnic groups in Ghana make up the majority of the country's inhabitants. These groups are numerous and have unique cultures and traditions. Furthermore, their coexistence has resulted in the development of new cultures and traditions.

