Bob Marley has announced the name of his upcoming album to be African Unite, and it featured artistes across the African continent

Ghana's Sarkodie and Stonebwoy were among the names mentioned in the announcement

Ghanaians took to social media to express their excitement at the news

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

The team of the late reggae artiste Bob Marley have announced the names of the major artistes featured in his upcoming album.

Bob Marley features Sarkodie and Stonebwoy on his upcoming album. Image Credit: @bobmarley

Source: Instagram

Artistes featured on Bob Marley's African Unite

The album is titled African Unite and it featured musicians across the African continent.

According to Bob Marley, these artistes are some of Africa’s biggest names in music.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the incredible lineup of artists featured on Africa Unite album, some models wore jerseys with their names written on the back.

The grandson of Bob Marley, Skip Marley, is featured on the long-awaited album.

These names include Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and dancehall musician Stonebwoy.

Nigeria's Tiwa Savage, Rema, Teni, Oxlade, Ayra Starr and Patoranking.

Other artistes featured are Zimbabwe's Winky O and Nutty D, South Africa's Ami Faku, and British DJ Afro B.

Below is a repost done by Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku sharing the great news on Instagram.

Below is a post of Bob Marley's team announcing the names of the African artistes featured on his upcoming album, African Unite.

Ghanaians react as Bob Marley features Stonebwoy and Sarkodie on his album

Ghanaians took to social media to share their excitement as they saw that Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had been featured on Bob Marley's album.

See reactions below:

talk.withhelen said:

Black rasta will go into coma this time around

edkay42 commented:

Blakk Rasta is not happy at all....why not him? Aboa bi saa no.

mccoy388_ stated:

❤️Can’t wait

@NEBASARK remarked:

Stonebwoy Dey play number 7 for Bob Marley album top Wey sarkodie Dey control the midfield distributing passes to our Nigeria brothers … Akye saaa

@Depy_divv said:

Sarkodie and Stonebwoy are on Bob Marley's project! This is a big win for the Ghana Music Industry! We need to loud this!!!

@Donsarkcess stated:

Sarkodie is the only rapper featured on Bob Marley’s Album

Old video of Gyakie and Stonebwoy recording an unreleased song pops up

YEN.com.gh reported that fans have urged Stonebwoy and Gyakie to release a song they recorded about two years ago.

This comes at the back of an old video of them recording the song on an iPhone going viral on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh