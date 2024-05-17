Sally Mann, in a discussion on GTV’s late-night entertainment show Spectacle, claimed that Ashanti men did not prefer high-standard women

The controversial media personality alluded that most educated women had issues getting married compared to their uneducated colleagues

Her claim has sparked reactions on social media, with some folks, mostly Ashantis, disagreeing with the statement while others agreed

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about YEN.com.gh. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Controversial media personality Sally Mann, on GTV’s late-night entertainment show Spectacle, made a claim that has since sparked a heated debate on social media. Sally Mann suggested that Ashanti men do not prefer high-standard women, implying that educated women face more challenges in getting married compared to their less-educated counterparts.

Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann Photo Source: real_vimlady

Source: Instagram

Sally Mann’s comments have stirred a hornet’s nest, with many Ghanaians sharing their opinion on the matter. The majority of the responses have come from the Ashanti community, with many disagreeing with Sally Mann’s assertion. They argued that her statement was tribalistic and not a true reflection of how Ashanti men choose their partners.

On the other hand, some social media users agreed with Sally Mann’s viewpoint. Some of them suggested that high-standard women were not submissive and respectful towards men.

Sally Mann sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

kwabenapoku said:

And this nonsense is based on what analysis...and research?

diana.fosuaa wrote:

True paaaaa. They feel terrified if they meet a woman with vision

nhyira_herbals said:

Truth! They prefer low grade women they can control

official80sbaby commented:

Men worldwide prefer soft women, go ask Arab & Chinese man….

dineroyrn1 said:

Yes, because you (those)women think they can work and provide for themselves so they don’t want to submit to a man

Cookie Tee on dating an Ashanti man

In another story, TV3 presenter Cookie Tee opened up about the kind of man she wants to marry in the future.

The gorgeous style influencer added that she is very selective when it comes to her future husband's surname.

Some social media users commented on Cookie Tee's video about heavy Ewe surnames trending on X.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh