Rap star Sarkodie's JAMZ World Tour will have the rapper visiting several cities across Europe, America and Canada

Sarkodie is scheduled to entertain his fans with hit songs plus new music from his 8th studio album JAMZ

The rapper's stop in Ohio was historic as he sold out the auditorium few hours after the show was announced

Video from Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie's JAMZ World Tour stop in Columbus has shocked many after seeing the long queue of patrons waiting to go inside the already packed concert hall.

Organisers screamed their surprise after selling out tickets much quicker than they had projected.

Sarkodie, as usual, did not let his fans down after delivering one of his best performances since starting this tour.

Sarkodie released the JAMZ album, a rich collection of hip-hop, R&B, Afrobeats and Amapiano in 2022.

The rapper made his debut appearance on his tour at the Town Hall, New York, produced by TM Entertainment and Nayasa Entertainment.

JAMZ World Tour would run through September 3, taking over 11 major cities including Washington DC, Dallas, Chicago, Toronto, Charlotte, Nashville, Minnesota, Phoenix, Edmonton and Vancouver.

A video of Sarkodie's reception in Ohio proved how far Ghanaian sounds have penetrated the global music market.

Peeps react to Sarkodie's sold-out concert in Columbus-Ohio

The crowd outside the concert hall was intense but paled compared to the excitement that emanated from inside the concert.

albyablord commented:

Ohio...we don't play

momuftawu commented:

Highest Vibration

why_broke_collection commented:

Highest Tema boy.

_lewis_sa commented:

The best rapper in Africa was in OHIO and it was like a movie.

mylo.sw commented:

Greatest To Ever Do It!

