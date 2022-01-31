Lady Accused of Dressing more than Bride on Wedding day Speaks in Video

Social media was sent into a frenzy after visuals of an outfit of a guest which looked better than that of a bride at a plush Ghanaian wedding ceremony

In the videos, the lady guest wore an ethereal bridal kente which looks equally stunning if not nicer than the bride has generated a lot of conversations online

After the numerous trolls the invited lady received online, she finally addresses her critics in a new video

The internet was set on flames over the weekend after a lady guest outshined a bride on a her traditional wedding ceremony with her ethereal and elegant bridal Kente look which generated tons of conversation social media.

In the video, both the bride and the invited guest were gridded together and got many confused as to which one of them was the bride and many thinking the guest was rather the bride.

The lady, who was just a guest went for a very stunning corset seemingly bridal kente outfit enriched with very minute pearls and beading details across the elegant dress.

Her dress, makeup and hair was slightly impressive than the bride's look according to netizens which made her a bad person trying to steal the spotlight from a friends big day.

After being jabbed for her over-the-top look online, the beautiful lady has responded to critics in a new video.

"I only honored an invitation and decide to wear what I felt comfortable in, upon my arrival everybody kept on questioning me why I dressed this way saying I outshined the bride." She stated.

She also cautioned others yet to invite her for their programs saying that:

"If you know you want to invite me for a program and you do not dress the path personally then do not blame me. Because I will not tone what I wear down just to make you comfortable"

