Kristiana King: Ghanaian-American supermodel stuns fans with gorgeous photos

Ghanaian-born American supermodel, Kristiana King, has shut down the internet with her eye-popping photos.

Kristiana, who is noted for releasing top-notch photos is not ready to stop anytime soon.

She has released a new set of photos on her official Instagram handle.

Kristiana King: Ghanaian-American US model stuns fans with gorgeous photos (Photo credit: Kristiana King/Instagram)

Source: Instagram

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh Kristiana was wearing a white short outfit.

From the photos, she looked so gorgeous as she flaunted what she has got.

Her caption read, "Angelic."

Social media users reaction:

thetayjean hailed her:

"Always fine."

rhondawright1073

"Beautiful Queen❤️❤️❤️❤️Beautiful."

khalidadam412

"magnifique beauté et très sexy."

atownprince commented:

"Get it beautiful. My favorite. The most sexiest woman ever, sexy princessita beautiful, perfect Flawless and Debonair. Gorgeous Angel Queen. Stunning like a queen, radiant as the sun, and, shine brighter than a diamond. Sexy mamacita. May the smile be as gorgeous as the sun beautiful, have a wonderful and a blessed day sunshine."

henryvillalobos6452:

"Stas maravillosamente hermosisima Lady."

Source: Yen