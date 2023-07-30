Nana Ama McBrown has finally addressed rumours that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, beats her at home

McBrown, while moderating her Onua Showtime on Onua TV, indicated that she was not the type of woman can be beaten by her husband

The celebrated actress added that she will never do anything to warrant her husband beating her or abusing her

Star actress Nana Ama McBrown has reacted to rumours that her husband, Maxwell Mensah, has been beating her at home.

There have been longstanding rumours that McBrown's husband has been 'abusing' her in their matrimonial home.

The rumours were rekindled a few weeks ago after an audio of a male voice making such claims that the actress' arm got injured after being beaten emerged.

Nana Ama McBrown has addressed rumours about her marriage

Source: Instagram

Weeks after the viral audio and the many other rumours, McBrown has stated that her husband does not abuse her as being speculated.

Speaking on the Sunday edition of her Onua Showtime which was monitored by YEN.com.gh, stated without mincing words that she is not the type of lady whose husband will beat her.

"Do I look like a lady who husband will beat her? Or do you think such a thing (abuse) can happen in my house? I'm not a lady who will allow herself to be beaten by her husband," she said.

McBrown who was leading a discussion on the propagation of fake news by bloggers indicated that the false story about the supposed abuse has lingered on so much that her mother even had to call her to clarify if she had been beaten.

"My mother once called me to enquire if my husband had truly beaten me because she heard the reumour online," the actress said.

Photo of McBrown's daughter Baby Maxin with 'afro' excites fans

Meanwhile, the Onua TV presenter's daughter, Baby Maxin, has debuted a brand new look.

Baby Maxin who is known for her permed and braided hairstyles has cut her hair and is now keeping an 'afro'.

The latest of Baby Maxin with an 'afro' has surprised many of her admirers with some praising her the little girl.

