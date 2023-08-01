Comedienne and social media star Afia Schwar has shared a video from her holiday in the United States

The video showed her in a bedroom moment with a man she claimed to be her husband.

Schwar's video has angered a section of social media with many people blasting the comedienne

Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has been trending on social media after a controversial video of her emerged online.

In the video, Afia Schwar was spotted showing her partner after a bedroom encounter she had with him.

Schwar who is currently in the United States (US) was spotted wrapped under the sheets on a bed with a bottle of beer.

Full of happiness, Afia Schwar who referred to herself as the man's wife praised the him for doing a good job and satisfying her.

Ghanaians blast Afia Schwar over her bedroom video

After Afia Schwar's video emerged, many Ghanaians have reacted with a thumbs down. For many of the people, Schwar's video was appalling and must not have been uploaded.

Others thought Schwar was under pressure to show her relationship because Mzbel recently had a baby.

akua_nhyiraba said:

Just when Mzbel started flaunting her ring and gave birth; my sister also started showing a half pic of a man. And now flaunting ring..Who’s pressuring her?

_annakorfa said:

So every continent Afia goes she got a BAE. She makes sure to do videos and leave clues ️‍♀️ so her Bae partner’s will know she came around

dorothea_eli said:

No responsible man will marry a woman without class......smh ......shameless

shidalove_1.0 said:

She meets someone today the next day she calls herself a wife. smh

