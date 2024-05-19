Lil Win ended up in the hospital a day after his A Country Called Ghana movie premiere, sparking concern among fans

The actor shared a video of himself in a hospital bed while he was put on a drip by a nurse, making people wonder what was wrong with him

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians speculated that it might be stress from organizing the movie premiere and wished him a speedy recovery

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win has been hospitalized, sparking worry among Ghanaians. This comes just a day after the premiere of his highly anticipated movie, A Country Called Ghana.

Lil Win shared a video of himself in a hospital bed with a nurse attending to him. The sight of the actor on a drip ignited concern among fans and followers. The video, which was devoid of any in-depth explanation, left fans speculating about the cause of his hospitalization. In the caption, he wrote:

God thank you for saving me yesterday hmmmmmm

In the comments section of the video, Ghanaians expressed their concern and well wishes for the actor. Many speculated that the stress of organizing the movie premiere might have taken a toll on Lil Win’s health. The actor had put in considerable effort into the making and promotion of his movie.

Lil Win leaves Ghanaians worried

Ei wo no no. We p3 cruise ruff. Anyway. Thank God for your life

The man is really tired aww Kwadwo may the good lord be with you

You're very tired that needs rest and treatment as seeing bro stay strong

Aaron Adatsi at movie premiere

In another story, Aaron Adatsi, in a video, was spotted at Lil Win's A Country Called Ghana movie premiere at the National Theatre.

The actor who starred in the popular TV show Yoloas as a teenager looked more mature as he rocked a beard, walking alongside his young son.

UTV Ghana shared the video on its social media pages, and Ghanaians in the comments section were impressed by how much he had grown.

