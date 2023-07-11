Ghanaian actress Afia Schwarzenneger has shared beautiful photos of her daughter on her 9th birthday

The actress and socialite penned down an emotional message to Pena, her beautiful daughter who has won the hearts of many netizens

Some netizens have reacted to beautiful photos of the young girl who has grown beautifully over the past months

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Ghanaian actress and socialite Afia Schwarzenegger, known privately as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has shared beautiful photos of her daughter Pena Geiling E Amankona on social media as she celebrates her birthday.

Afia Schwarzenegger celebrates daughter's birthday

Source: Instagram

In the Instagram posts, Afia Schwarzenneger celebrated her daughter's birthday, sharing delightful photos that captured the joyous occasion.

The beautiful young girl exhibited elegance and style as she stunned in a straight green dress that perfectly complemented her infectious smile, captivating the hearts of fans and followers alike.

The photos shared by the fashionable actress on her daughter's special day on social media showed a touching display of parental pride, inviting her followers to the party.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The charming photographs captured the young lady's glowing personality, leaving viewers in awe of her extraordinary beauty.

Afia Schwar captioned her post saying:

"Osikani Kaakyire @penalistic_pena, I thank God for your life… Happy, blessed birthday, my heart. May God bless you, my world…I love you!! Life without you will be meaningless, my soulmate …thank you for making me the happiest woman alive".

See photos from Pena's birthday shoots below:

Some Ghanaians reacted to Afia Schwar's daughter's birthday photos

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the birthday photos of Pena, congratulating her mother for taking good care of her.

aakosua_vee commented:

Loot at GOD!!!!!! @queenafiaschwarzenegger God is with you !!!! This is what Christianity is about !! You are fully covered! Not even concrete !!! FOCUS

sante.xx1 commented:

Wow, indeed, Afia, you are a good mother! This girl has grown beautifully❤️

zitablinks1 commented:

The God lord bless you for ur hard work. Anytime I see ur post, whether good or bad, I say, God bless this woman bcos is not easy being a single mom. God bless you and Happy, blessed birthday to Baby Pena. I love you, Queen

Asamoah Gyan celebrates his daughter's birthday

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ohemaa, the lone daughter of former Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, was now nine years old.

The all-time leading scorer for Ghana honoured Ohemaa's new age by posting lovely pictures of her on social media.

Ayisha Modi, Afia Schwar, and others have responded to Gyan's birthday message for Ohemaa.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh