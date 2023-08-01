Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger has shared a new video from her recent visit to the United States

Schwar's video had her sharing a moment in the bedroom with a man she claims to be her husband

Afia Schwar showed the man's hand after singing and praising him for doing a good job in bed

Comedienne and social media influencer Afia Schwarzenegger has got herself a new man and proudly flaunted him.

In a recent video which has surfaced on social media, Afia Schwar showed her partner after a bedroom encounter they had.

The controversial Schwar who is currently in the United States (US) was spotted wrapped under the sheets on a bed with a bottle of beer.

She corrupted a part of Monko Mo Akyi, a popular gospel song by Joyce Blessing, to reveal excitement after the session with her partner.

After singing and laughing so loudly, the man put his fingers in her mouth and she licked it like toffee.

Later, she asked the man why he had stopped going to work and added that she already 'collected two from him already'.

Full of happiness, Afia Schwar who referred to herself as the man's wife praised the man for doing a good job.

See below for the video as shared by blogger @aba_the_great1.

Source: YEN.com.gh