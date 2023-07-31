The young lady who went viral for messing up King Promise's song has broken her silence

In a video, the lady revealed she will still audition for the next season of Ghana's Most Beautiful programme

Netizens who saw the video have showered praise on her for her will to succeed

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Rose Gariba, a young Ghanaian lady who sent social media into a frenzy after a video of her singing King Promise's hit track Terminator has revealed that she has not given up on her dream of partaking in Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB) show.

Speaking in an interview with Wins TV on YouTube, the Bagabaga College of Education student revealed that even though she failed this year's audition, she will try her luck next year when the opportunity comes.

GMB contestant opens up on plans for the future Photo credit: @Queen Rose Yennuman @TV3 Ghana/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Rose revealed that she has a project which is aimed at enlightening young ones on the dangers of teenage pregnancy and believes the GMB platform will help give her an opportunity to advance her cause.

"Right now, I have not given up because I wasn't chosen this year. I am sure there is better luck next time.

" I am hoping to come for next year's GMB audition, if everything is good on my path, I will come back" she said with confidence.

She added that after the video of her singing went viral, she had learnt the lyrics of the Terminator song and will not be caught off guard if she was faced with such a situation again.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2000 views and 20 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians commend Rose Gariba

Netizens who thronged to the comment section of the video praised the young lady for her determination and confidence

@wins_tv commented:

Let’s support her keep up her teenage pregnancy project.She is capable than we thought.

@MonicaGariba-cz3yt stated:

We are in support.keep it up, you will go far my daughter

@tawiahdanielmanyiah3270 reacted:

Ok I now understood her

Lady who messed up King Promise's Terminator song gets teased

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rose Garibah was spotted in a TikTok video being teased on campus.

Her friends were singing King Promise's Terminator hit song with the lyrics "Abena aa uu... Abena call me later" as the chorus.

Despite all this, she acted composed as she laughed at what her friends were doing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh