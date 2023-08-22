DJ Switch, in a funny video she shared on TikTok, wore a wing and makeup, as she acted out a viral sound

The young lady aptly acted out the hilarious sound to the delight of her followers, who praised her talents

The wig and makeup made DJ Swith look older than her actual age and she received admiration from her fans

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch in a TikTok video, got fans laughing, as she showed off her playful side by wearing a wig and makeup to act out a viral sound.

Ghanaian disc jockey DJ Switch acting Photo Source: parentsofdjswitchghana

Source: TikTok

In the funny video, DJ Switch wore a botched-up wig that added a touch of hilarity to her act and appearance. The young girl also wore makeup, which further transformed her look and made her appear much older. The funny transformation drew both laughter and admiration from her fans.

The talented DJ didn't stop at just the visual transformation. She perfectly synced her actions with the viral sound, leaving her followers laughing. DJ Switch's acting skills were on point, showcasing a side of her that many had not seen before.

Fans flooded the comments section with praise for her versatile talents, commending her for her DJ skills and her ability to entertain in diverse ways.

DJ Switch gets many laughing

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ice cream said:

ice cream is seeing Martha Ankomah in her?

God_Gift‍♀️☮️✌ wrote:

The part that she stopped laughing got me on the floor

Miss Ellawells commented:

Erica don't let mum catch you wearing her wig. Don't forget she's a Ghanaian Mum

Cynthia Afriyie reacted:

I watched this more than thousand times eii madam wig

Naa Barkey Ayiku said:

Great acting, you’re a bundle of talents

DJ Switch dances to old-school music

In another story, Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch earned praise from Ghanaians when she posted a dance video on her social media pages.

Giving old-school dance moves, she danced to Let It Whip, a 1982 hit song by Dazz Band.

Her fans were concerned whether she was doing okay, considering how energetically she danced in the video.

Source: YEN.com.gh