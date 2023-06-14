Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene has revealed that he is a car lover and has fancied some luxurious cars over the years

These came to light when Kuami Eugene took his turn on Wheels On YEN, YEN.com.gh's new series on celebrities' cars

Ghanaian highlife artiste Kuami Eugene, known privately as Eugene Kwame Marfo, has revealed that he has about five dream cars which he plans to buy.

He detailed that being a lover of cars, he feels adding these cars to his already acquired cars would be a wonderful experience.

In an exclusive interview with YEN.com.gh, the 26-year-old said that he did not like to talk much about his cars, although he has been eyeing some cars for some time.

The singer, who has chalked up a lot of achievements, stated that among the several cars fancies, Rolls Royce, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Maybach, and a Corvette are the ones he dreams of buying.

The Ohemaa hitmaker, who gained popularity after his first hit song, Angela, made waves in Ghana and beyond, added that he plans to acquire a Maybach sooner.

Kuami Eugene stated:

"I don't like talking about cars a lot, but I have a few car brands that I plan to buy for myself. I would want to own a Ferrari, a Corvette, Rolls Royce, Lamborghini and Maybach. Yes, the vision is too big."

Watch the video of Kuami Eugene listing his dream cars below:

What is Wheels On YEN?

Wheels On YEN is the latest editorial project from YEN.com.gh dedicated to Ghanaian celebrities' lifestyles.

Centred around cars, Wheels On YEN gives celebrities the opportunity to share their tastes in cars and reasons for choosing them.

Kuami Eugene reveals his first car and the price at which he bought it

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Kuami Eugene claimed he purchased his first automobile at the age of 19.

He explained that the success of his hit song Angela, which took Ghana by storm, allowed him to purchase the car.

The artiste stated that the car was his first and most expensive possession while expressing his passion for high-end vehicles.

