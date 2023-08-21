A woman who looks like actress Nana Ama McBrown in a video was spotted dancing energetically

The energy-filled woman happily danced to the music at the party while peeps at the event took videos of her on the dancefloor

Many social media users were stunned by how much the lady resembled the esteemed actress

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady who had a striking resemblance to renowned actress Nana Ama McBrown was seen dancing energetically. The vibrant woman's enthusiasm captured attention as she danced with happiness to the music at the party.

McBrown's lookalike dancing Photo Source: kwesiarmahnews

Source: TikTok

Witnesses at the event could not help but capture her lively performance, recording videos of her as she showed her impressive dance moves on the dancefloor. The videos quickly made their way onto various social media platforms, generating admiration and surprise.

Onlookers marvelled at the uncanny resemblance between the lady and the esteemed actress Nana Ama McBrown. The lady's facial features, expressions, and even her mannerisms closely mirrored those of the well-known movie icon. Many social media users expressed their astonishment, with comments asking how the two individuals could almost be mistaken for twins.

McBrown's lookalike has become an overnight celebrity on social media as peeps expressed their admiration for her.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

McBrown's lookalike sparks reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Ophybebe32 said:

Dis one de3 Nana Ama should ask her dad ooo

Nharnhar Quarjo Blinqzcommented:

Wei sei na y3ka no lookalike ny3 Mr car Gear King promise lookalike

user1504221698181 reacted:

eeeeeeeei God is powerfuli thought it was her

OPEZ commented:

Weide3 the accuracy is very close herrrrh

McBrown's lookalike gets unveiled

In a related story, King Promise's lookalike, known as Robest GH, in a hilarious TikTok video, unveiled the lookalike of popular Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown.

The funny TikTok sensation had a cloth covered on the head of the young lady as he did a countdown.

After the countdown, the cloth was taken off and underneath it was a young lady in a school uniform who looked a lot like the actress.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh