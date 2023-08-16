Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch earned praise from Ghanaians when she posted a dance video on her social media pages

Giving old-school dance moves, she danced to Let It Whip, a 1982 hit song by Dazz Band

Her fans were concerned whether she was doing okay, considering how energetically she danced in the video

TV3's 2017 Talented Kidz winner, DJ Switch, got many people hailing her when she posted a video making old-school dance moves to Let It Whip by Dazz Band.

DJ Switch dances on the street. Image Credit: @djswitchghana

Source: Instagram

DJ Switch impresses fans with old-school dance moves

Talented Ghanaian deejay DJ Switch, impressed many of her Instagram followers when she showed off her old-school dance moves.

Dressed casually, she danced to the viral 1982 Dazz Band song, Let It Whip.

DJ Switch stood in the middle of a quiet street in a neighbourhood in the US as she danced andwith so much energy while looking radiant and beaming with smiles.

Below is a video of DJ Switch dancing to 'Let It Whip' by Dazz Band.

Ghanaians react to DJ Switch's old-school dance moves

Some of her Instagram followers were concerned about her legs as they asked her whether she was doing okay after displaying fire moves in the video.

Others also applauded DJ Switch and admired the energy she used to dance.

k_angelo.gh said:

Are your bones okay?

yawdripe remarked:

Eei you dey flex o

djpopkinzy said:

My love you are the best ❤️

tripplemogi_whh remarked:

Cool moves baby

salifu5687 stated:

Cool moves dear so happy to see this before I get to school #switchup

humblelion0815 said:

It’s giving ENERGY !!!

iamsammy445 remarked:

That’s amazing dancing

DJ Switch danced to amapiano song Tjeya by Sims Noreng

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that DJ Switch made amapiano moves to a viral song Tjeya by Sims Noreng.

She wore a green long-sleeved crop top and a pair of trousers in the dance video.

Many of the talented DJ's Instagram followers applauded her moves in the comments, while others gushed over her beauty.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh