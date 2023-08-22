A skilled young Ghanaian woman, known as finepass_beauty_parlor on TikTok, has garnered attention for her viral video showcasing the transformation of short hair into beautiful long braids

A young and skilled Ghanaian woman, operating under the TikTok handle finepass_beauty_parlor, has captured attention with a captivating video where she magically transforms short hair into stunning long braids.

The video has swiftly gained viral status across social media platforms, leaving viewers in awe of her remarkable talent.

In the video, she meticulously displays the step-by-step process of the hair transformation, showcasing her expertise in hairstyling.

A young Ghanaian lady has braided a short hair Photo credit: finepass_beauty_parlor

Source: TikTok

finepass_beauty_parlor shared that when she initially posted the video on her WhatsApp status, some individuals jokingly questioned whether she possessed mystical powers due to the astonishing outcome. However, it's her skilful craftsmanship that's at play.

Reactions that trailed the video of a Ghanaian hairdresser showing her skill

The captivating video has already reached an impressive 1.2 million viewers, accumulating 55,000 likes and an array of reactions.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments that trailed the video. They can be seen below.

Adit Bol said:

I’m I the only person who’s confused

San in Canada stated:

There I was thinking mines was impossible Jesus this seems like a positive for my hair now

Lemondrop mentioned:

If this kind woman hold your man the way she take hold this hair eh

Miss Ri commented:

Sister please it’s mouse not mouze pls we beg the English ppl beg you.

Source: YEN.com.gh